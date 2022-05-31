ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitch a Legacy Sequel

By Dave Gonzales
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Dave, Joanna, and Neil each pitch a legacy sequel! Before they get into their pitches, they discuss the inspiration for the debate—Top Gun: Maverick—and what a legacy...

TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Are Hayden and Karen More Alike Than We Thought?

Click here to read the full article. Bad guys don’t always wear black. And if the wardrobe department behind Tyler Perry’s Sistas has taught us anything, it’s that the color orange can be just as sinister. At the end of Season 3, for instance, Fatima was able to expose Hayden’s eavesdropping at work by intentionally saying, during a call, that she would find it sexy if he rocked an orange shirt and blue jeans. The next day, that was exactly what the lovesick and voyeuristic attorney wore. Fast forward to Season 4A, and Karen put on — you guessed it — an...
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
Page Six

Ari Emanuel marries Sarah Staudinger in front of Elon Musk, Diddy, more stars

It was the entourage to end all entourages. Ari Emanuel — long held to be the inspiration for fictional Hollywood agent Ari Gold in “Entourage” — said “I do” to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in a dizzyingly star-studded ceremony in St. Tropez on Saturday. Details about the event have been kept tightly under wraps, but Page Six previously noted that the couple’s nuptials coincide with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded Saturday after an almost two-week run. That way, the legions of media and entertainment luminaries who made the cut for the wedding — already presumed to be in attendance at Cannes,...
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Supports Will After Chris Rock Oscars Slap: We’re ‘Figuring Out’ Life Together

Will Smith has laid low since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, finally opened up about the incident on Red Table Talk. During the June 1 episode of the Facebook Watch show, Jada said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we al actually need one another more than ever.”
Popculture

'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
Cassius

50 Cent Taps Mo’Nique As Newest Cast Member Of Starz “BMF” Show

50 Cent has hired Mo'Nique to be the newest member of his Starz show, "Black Mafia Family," and the wins just keep on coming for the veteran comedienne. "Hate it or love it, the underdog's on top." - The Game feat. 50 Cent "Hate It Or Love It" The post 50 Cent Taps Mo’Nique As Newest Cast Member Of Starz “BMF” Show appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture.
The Ringer

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive | House of R

Mal and Joanna join one last fight and talk about the two-episode premiere of the long-awaited series Obi-Wan Kenobi (05:43). They talk about the key plot points and the incredible character moments (23:00). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to talk about the presence of Darth Vader in this timeline (02:14:50). Then they conclude by answering your burning questions with Jomi (02:37:24).
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Undergoes Dramatic Transformation for Biopic on Musical Legend

Bradley Cooper will direct and star in a new biopic of music legend Leonard Bernstein, and his transformation for the role is remarkable. On Monday, the first teaser images for the Netflix original film Maestro dropped online. Fans are more excited than ever to see Bradley back in action bringing this unique story to life.
International Business Times

Will Smith Talks About Losing Career 'In One Second' In Pre-Oscars Interview

Will Smith spoke about security and how it would be impossible for one to protect their family ahead of the infamous Oscars slapping incident. The "Mission Impossible" star appeared on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 4, which premiered Friday. It was filmed ahead of the Oscars controversy in which he smacked Chris Rock onstage for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.
tvinsider.com

‘The Challenge’ Docuseries to Explore the Franchise’s Legacy on MTV

If you can’t get enough of The Challenge or any of its spinoffs, you won’t want to miss a docuseries coming to MTV. The network has announced The Challenge: Untold History, the first-ever Challenge documentary offering an in-depth look into the franchise that invented the reality competition genre in 1998. The six-part series explores its conception, evolution and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television. It is set to premiere later this summer, but fans don’t have to wait long to get a sneak peek: One will air during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 at 8/7c.
The Ringer

Recapping ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and Explaining ‘Backbone One’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, their relationship with Star Wars, the texture of the show, and what to expect for the rest of the season (01:21). To close the show, Micah explains the Backbone One controller and what’s on the play/watch list (24:04).
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
The Ringer

Plunging Into Pizza With Wylie Dufresne

Wylie Dufresne blazed a relentlessly creative trail for a generation of adventurous restaurants—and more recently, he’s been making pizza. It was only a matter of time before he returned to the show to tell Dave and Chris what he’s learned, and why there might be hope for the homemade-pizza practitioner after all. Also: taking salads off the menu, post-grunge food, Wylie’s slice order, holding pizza like a teacup, folding a hamburger in half, reverse-engineering TJ’s cacio e pepe, Chris’s pizza-shop pitch, and a glimpse of Wylie’s red-sauce formula.
