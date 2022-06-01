ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff reveal new son Josiah was born with dwarfism... after both his sibling had the same condition

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have revealed that their new baby boy Josiah Luke has dwarfism.

Zach, 32, and Tori, 31, confirmed their four-month-old son's condition to People on Tuesday.

The reality stars were already prepared for the news, as Zach and their other two children — Jackson, five, and Lylah, two — have the same form of dwarfism.

Josiah has achondroplasia, which is also the most common form of dwarfism.

Tori, who is of average height, posted an adorable photo she staged of her new baby in which he laid on a blanket with twelve months drawn on and olive branches surround the one-month mark.

He looked cute in a casual gray hoodie and black pants.

'How has it already been a month with this dude?! We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!' Tori gushed in her caption, before updating her fans on her son's first month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Ugp_0fwJcBom00
Family: Little People, Big World stars Zach, 32, and Tori Roloff, 31, confirmed to People on Tuesday that their new son Josiah, four weeks, has dwarfism, just like his father
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5qWT_0fwJcBom00
Too cute: On Monday, Tori posted adorable photos of Josiah to mark his first month

'Josiah LOVES to eat and has yet to miss a meal,' she joked adding that he 'loves' his brother and sister and is 'so tolerant to their exuberant attention.'

The little boy was growing so fast that he had already sized himself out of his newborn clothes, though he was difficult to deal with at night and 'mom is trying really hard to enjoy every moment and consume extra coffee.'

A second photo featured him leaned up against a sofa armrest while sticking out his tongue and showing off his adorably cute chubby fingers and double chin.

'Also ps. Thank second photo! kid got moms extra chins and I’m herrrreeee for it,' Tori joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foijp_0fwJcBom00
Family of five: Josiah's siblings — Jackson, five, and Lylah, two — also have the same form of dwarfism
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycJy0_0fwJcBom00
End of the line: Tori previously told People that Josiah's siblings were 'slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable,' and said she expected him to be her last child

Tori previously told People that Josiah's siblings were 'slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable.'

'They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies,' she said.

She also indicated she as probably done having children after baby number three, though she wouldn't completely rule out more.

'I'd never say never because already I can't believe that those first few days are already over. This one's been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby,' she said.

Tori and Zach originally announced her pregnancy with Josiah just eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V06xy_0fwJcBom00
Happy ending: Tori and Zach originally announced her pregnancy with Josiah just eight months after she suffered a miscarriage 

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Announces Retirement, Lists Roloff Farms for Sale

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is officially getting ready to retire. Just days after it was confirmed that the TLC star listed a portion of Roloff Farms for a multi-million-dollar sum, Roloff, in a Sunday Instagram post, confirmed the listing, explaining why the portion of land will not be kept in the family and sharing that the sale will help move him toward is "retirement goals."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big World#Dwarfism#Little People
realitytitbit.com

Gideon no longer has a 600-Lb Life and he's split from wife Kayleigh

The patients on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life are determined to regain control of their lives. Many of the people who have appeared on the show turn to food for comfort or as a coping mechanism for traumatic things they’ve experienced. Many of the stories detail events that happened in the patients’ childhood but with the help of Dr Now, a Texas-based gastroenterologist, some are able to change their lives for the better.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reacts to Ex-Husband's Matt's Falling out With Son Zach

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is "sad" after watching her son Zach Roloff's recent feud with his father and her ex-husband Matt Roloff. As the back-and-forth rift played out off-screen but still in the public spotlight earlier this month following Matt's decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms and his comments that sons Zach and Jeremy showed no interest in buying the property, Roloff opened up the falling out, admitting that it has been "hard" to watch.
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy