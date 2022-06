GRAND COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former coworker of Crystal Beck has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Beck and wife Kylen Schulte. Adam Pinkusiewicz worked at McDonald’s in Moab with Beck, who was also known by the surname Turner, and left the state shortly after the newlyweds’ murder.

