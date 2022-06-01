ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Splash Pads Now OPEN!

By localoc
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue,...

localocnews.com

Comments / 1

spectrumnews1.com

With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
ANAHEIM, CA
ballparkdigest.com

Moreno, investors walk away from Angel Stadium sale–for now

After a tumultuous few weeks that saw an FBI investigation of the Angel Stadium sale to SRB Management followed by the resignation of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, SRB announced they would agree to cancel the sale without suing for a $5 million penalty plus legal costs. The sale of 150...
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
irvineweekly.com

Wild Rivers Irvine Announces Opening Date For Summer

In an announcement made via social media, Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine is set to reopen on June 20, just in time for Summer, and simultaneously ending years of anticipation of eager residents. An announcement via the Wild Rivers website also confirms the mid-June date. In fact, a soft...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Amazon Fresh Opens Third OC Location

Amazon.com Inc. announced it has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Huntington Beach, marking the company’s third grocery store in Orange County. The store is also the company’s 15th in Southern California. Unlike its Irvine and Fullerton stores, the Huntington Beach location will feature the company’s “Just Walk...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Masters of Their Craft: San Clemente Breweries Experience International Success at World Beer Cup

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Business Journal

BUILD IT AND THEY WILL COME

Runs OC’s only academic medical center and all clinical and patient-serving operations. Also heads the overall UCI Health system, which includes Orange’s UCI Medical Center, the area’s largest hospital, and more than a dozen outpatient research and specialty care centers throughout Orange County and portions of Riverside County. Overseeing one of larger healthcare construction projects in the area.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim High School pitching all-star star Jillian Albayati cheers on North

Anaheim pitcher Jillian Albayati with North Coach Jack Brooks from La Habra Tuesday night. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Anaheim High School pitcher Jillian Albayati, who was named to the North all-star game for Tuesday’s game at Glover Stadium, didn’t get to pitch in the game since her team was still competing in post-season play.
ANAHEIM, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

Upcoming Plans for Three Beloved OC Piers

NEWPORT BEACH¾ The beloved pier landmarks of Seal, Huntington, and Newport Beach dot the coastline of Orange County, where memories are made by taking sunset selfies and sunrise strolls. The three iconic piers that once all had restaurants, a perk for visitors strolling over the Pacific Ocean below, now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA says goodbye to Mark Kono, longtime Sky 5 pilot and reporter

For nearly two decades, Mark Kono has soared over the freeways of Los Angeles to make sure we’re avoiding traffic and getting to work on time. Now, he’s taking off for the next chapter. “It’s just time for a little bit of a change,” explained the Sky 5...
orangejuiceblog.com

Mary’s Kitchen: The Killing of a Miracle. PART 1.

In the spring of 1984 the mustard seed of a modern-day miracle was sown. Mary McAnena was an immigrant from Ireland, who settled in New York City and worked at a hospital as a nurse for many years. After retiring, Mary decided she’d had enough of East Coast winters and migrated to sunny Southern California. There she bought a modest one-story three-bedroom home on a corner lot, two blocks from a park, in the quaint town of Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Saigon 168

There are three locations of Banh Mi Saigon 168 across LA and Orange County. But when you step inside the location in Rosmead, the first thing you’ll smell is freshly-baked bread. Here you can go with a crusty baguette or a round bun for your bánh mì. And since both options have a crispy outer shell that crackles down into a soft and fluffy center with each bite, you can’t go wrong. The menu here has the usual options like fried egg, pork roll, and sardine banh mis, but our favorite is the saigon special. It’s stacked high with plump cold cuts, pickled veggies, and enough garlicky pate to ensure that each bite is moist and creamy.

Comments / 0

