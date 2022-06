Dogs are known for their loyalty, and that loyalty extends beyond just human relationships. Lola’s Lucky Day is a nonprofit animal rescue that saves homeless and abandoned animals in Houston and Dallas, Texas areas. These animals are then given medical attention and adopted into loving homes. When they shared a plea for help locating two dogs from the side of the road, fosters Samantha Zimmer and George Dix hopped in the car to help.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO