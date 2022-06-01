ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Gearing up for Summer Reading at the Iredell County Library

By Ben Gibson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Reading is a two-month series of programming the library hosts each year in an effort to keep the community engaged and learning throughout summer months, with registration beginning June 1. This year’s Summer Reading program will include in-person programming, Take and Make activity bags for all ages, age-appropriate...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

Sculpture by Iredell artist on display in Salisbury

Storm Tree, a granite sculpture by Iredell County artist Dean Leary, is on display in Salisbury as part of 2022 Salisbury Sculpture Show. The piece, representing the effect natural forces have on our coastal environment, stands in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Council Street and will be exhibited there until May 2023.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville awards six scholarships to CATS students

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville awarded six $1,000 scholarships to outstanding students from the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman at the 2022 Awards Program held last week at the CATS Conference Center. The scholarships will provide financial assistance for students pursuing technical, vocational, trade, manufacturing and health-related...
STATESVILLE, NC
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Catalinas to headline Friday After 5 Concert Series in downtown Statesville

Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957, and celebrates their 65th anniversary in 2022. The band’s popularity is...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Popejoy speaks to Rotary of Greater Statesville on cybersecurity

Luke Popejoy, owner of Integrity Computers Inc., recently gave a program to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville about cybersecurity and the necessity for businesses and individuals to incorporate this into their computer systems. Pictured from left to right are Matt Madison, club program chair; Sherry Harris, club president; and Popejoy.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trent remains winner of Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 primary after recount

Abby Trent has officially won the Republican primary for Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 after a recount this week. One “overvote” — when a ballot has two candidates marked on in some way — was detected in the recount, with the final total that shows Trent received 670 (34.81%) votes compared to Shoffner’s 666 (34.60%), and Tammy Wyatt in third with 589 votes (30.60%).
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New butterfly house debuts at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — People can get up close and personal with butterflies with the latest addition to the Greensboro Science Center. The new Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House debuts Friday, June 3. In the butterfly house and garden, visitors start their journey at the Crystal Chamber, which...
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Runoff elections set for July 26 in Iredell County

With Brian Summers’ formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26. Summers said he hopes to continue the momentum from the May election as he goes head-to-head with current Mayor Costi Kutteh. “This morning, I have informed...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Thank you and congratulations!: I-SS recognizes 98 retirees for years of service

Many words of thanks and congratulations were shared with the 98 retirees of the Iredell-Statesville Schools during their retirement dinner May 12 at the Unity Center in Statesville. Those retiring included principals, teachers, members of the facility and planning department, school nutrition staff, human resources department, and technology with more...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Two Catawba County women charged with trafficking fentanyl

Two women from Catawba County were arrested last month on charges of trafficking fentanyl, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Taylor Lena Godshall, 22, of Hickory and Erin Ashley Thompson, 47, of Catawba were arrested on May 16. Godshall was charged with two counts each of felony trafficking fentanyl by transportation...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Officer of the Year Award presented to Troutman's Cameron Jones

During the May 17 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman, the Officer of the Year Award was presented to Officer Cameron Jones by the Crystal McIntosh, president of the club. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WFAC unveils league honors for spring sports season

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference has released its all-conference teams for the spring sports season, with a couple of athletes from Iredell County garnering some of the top honors. West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie was named the league’s Female Track Athlete of the Year. North Iredell’s John Jackson was...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC

Community Policy