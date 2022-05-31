ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Kennywood's Aero 360 still closed after leaving riders upside down

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsEMF_0fwJb4gj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkQiS_0fwJb4gj00
Kennywood's Aero 360 still closed after leaving riders upside down 02:22

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A ride at Kennywood remains closed after riders were dangling upside down until workers could bring the riders safely down to earth.

The Aero 360 was closed Tuesday as the park works to figure out why the ride stopped Monday . According to a Kennywood spokesperson, the ride was last inspected before the park opened that day.

It was like a nightmare come true. Some told KDKA's Jessica Guay that the incident was traumatizing. One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

"That's like my biggest fear, going on upside-down rides," said Alexa Brunner, a park-goer.

"I think that's really scary because just being stuck upside down for a couple minutes, it wouldn't even feel great," said Lyla Brunner, another park-goer.

Kennywood was packed on Tuesday, a day after the Aero 360 stopped, leaving riders upside down.

"I probably won't ride it ever," said Lyla Brunner.

"There's a lot of rides that don't go upside down. I like those ones and I'm just going to stick to those ones," said Alexa Brunner.

A park's spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

"I hope it doesn't happen again," a park go-er said.

The spokesman said they inspect every ride every operating day and the rides must pass before they can open them.

"I still plan on coming to Kennywood because some of the rides, even if you do get stuck, it won't be as bad as that. And it's just fun," said Lyla Brunner.

Kennywood's general manager said in a statement on Monday, "maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders."

It's not clear how long the ride was stopped. Some witnesses and riders said it was around 5 minutes, others said it was longer than that.

The general manager told KDKA the riders were evaluated by medical professionals and three of them visited the first aid center as a precaution.

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

Summer in Pittsburgh is back. Parents know that their kids are going to be out and want them to be safe. Teens want to go out and have a summer to remember. So why not have both? Here are 12 places for teens to go during summer break. The Mr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

20 years later: Deadly microburst hit Kennywood Park in 2002

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Tuesday marks 20 years since violent storms swept through the Pittsburgh area, including a deadly microburst that hit Kennywood Park in West Mifflin. A woman from Monroeville died when the winds ripped apart the pavilion on The Whip ride. The storms damaged other parts of...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
West Mifflin, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Lifestyle
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and organizers of activities around Pittsburgh are excited about this year's plans.  They expect 30,000 to 50,000 people to take part in events that range from a ball on the Andy Warhol Bridge to appearances from Pittsburgh native and award-winning actor Billy Porter."We listened to community, and we did exactly what they wanted," said Dena Stanley, this year's co-organizer for Pittsburgh Pride 2022 and the executive director and founder of TransYOUniting."Some folks wanted it downtown, so we made sure we had a little bit of it downtown. Some folks like what we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh International resumes, launches new service to several destinations this week

Flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to several destinations are getting off the ground this week. British Airways will resume flights between Pittsburgh and London Heathrow Airport on Friday. This will be the first time since early 2020 that British Airways will serve Pittsburgh with direct flights to London. The year-round service will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#Kennywood Park#The Riders#First Aid#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Water main break creates 20-foot geyser in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A water main break near a ramp to the Parkway North shot water 20 feet into the air in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Thursday morning. Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said the break happened around 6:30 a.m. but water didn't start shooting from the ground until the pressure built at the intersection of Madison and Spring Garden avenues near the exit ramp to I-279 North. Aside from traffic delays while crews work to repair the break, PWSA said the impact has been minimal. The line goes to some buildings in the area, but they've all been able to isolate the break. There are two water main lines in East Allegheny, so no homes or businesses are without water.   There's no timetable for when the break will be fixed, but PWSA said crews will probably be on scene for the rest of the day and there could be some occasional traffic delays. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh

It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UFC Gym coming to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new gym is coming to downtown Pittsburgh. UFC Gym is coming to the city. It will set up shop in the old YMCA Building on Fifth Avenue in Market Square Place. The 40,000-square-foot facility will be the first of its kind in western Pennsylvania. Former Steeler Ryan Shazier will serve as an ambassador for the gym, which will feature a weight room, cardio equipment, indoor turf, a mat room and more.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the gym is expected to open later this year. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Mister

This sweet pup is looking for a home where he can enjoy daily walks and plenty of playtime. He may be a little nervous when you first meet him, but a little bit of patience and lots of love will help him warm right up to you. Mister can go home with a family with children 6 years or older and may be open to a canine sibling as long as proper introductions are made first.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC set to automate more of its branches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is set to automate more of its branches. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PNC plans to automate about 60 percent of its branches nationwide in the next five years. The bank said workers will still have jobs, but they just won't be at the teller windows. Last month, the Oakland and Fifth Avenue Place locations eliminated teller windows. "Branch locations are still critical," Jim Balouris, executive vice president and retail market manager for southwestern Pennsylvania, told the PG. "But what we do inside the branches will change. Employees will be spending more of their time in conversations instead of doing transactions."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top events: June 2-8

Sonic the Hedgehog is not the only one with rings. For over 20 years, magician Joshua Messado has been performing the art of linking rings for audiences all over the world, from Hollywood to Canada to Germany, and now Pittsburgh. Come see Messado perform both magic and comedy during his show Ringistry at Liberty Magic. The Pittsburgh Cultural District describes the show as an “hilarious and engaging premier performance,” so prepare to laugh and be amazed. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 19. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever before

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The celebration of Pride is nothing new to Pittsburgh, but in some ways, this year's events will take on a different hue.The event that is all about inclusion has turned a corner and is more about inclusion than ever before.KDKA's John Shumway reports that a couple of significant changes have been made for Pride in 2022.It's somewhat ironic that a segment of the Pride community has not felt welcomed in the past, but that is now history. Pride events throughout Pittsburgh have been incredibly colorful, but greatly limited in skin tone -- until now."We want to make sure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy