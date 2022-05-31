ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

The Daily takes the aux: May music staff picks

By The Stanford Daily Arts, Life Staff
Stanford Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks playlist, and check out our article to learn more about the recommendations. Alec Benjamin — Dopamine Addict (Recommended by Vanessa...

stanforddaily.com

NME

Justin Timberlake sells entire song catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal that gives the company all the rights to the artist’s previously released music. Hipgnosis Song Management have bought 100 per cent of Timberlake’s rights, including to tracks like ‘SexyBack’, ‘Rock Your Body’, and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’. The deal pertains to Timberlake’s publishing rights but not his recording rights, which means songs that he either wrote or co-wrote.
MUSIC
NPR

For Angel Olsen, the shortest distance between loss and love is a country song

Angel Olsen picks musical genres for her records the way other artists pick instruments. "I want that vaulted-ceiling feeling," another musician might say. "I want classic, I want sweeping. Piano it is." Olsen's previous releases have leaned on folk, rock, pop and psychedelia. For her sixth album, Big Time, the selection process could have sounded something like this: I want bruised hearts, I want resolutions, I want revelations, I want a conversation, I want a plaintive question, I want a long, steely look in a dusty rearview mirror. It has to be retro country.
MUSIC
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Angel Olsen’s New Big Time Film & Premiere Party Concert

This Friday, Angel Olsen will release her sixth studio album, Big Time. Earlier in May, she announced a visual counterpart to Big Time: a film directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. If you have Twitch, then you can watch the 28-minute film now — beginning at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET, Olsen’s Big Time film will premiere on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The Big Time Twitch Watch Party will also feature a Q+A with Olsen and Stuckwisch before pivoting to a concert airing from the premiere party at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

St. Vincent – “Funkytown” (Lipps Inc. Cover)

As you may have heard, St. Vincent is on the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, which is basically a bunch of today’s artists covering hits from the ’60s and ’70s. We’ve already heard the album’s lead single — Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ “Turn Up The Sunshine.” Now we get to hear St. Vincent reimagine Lipps Inc.’s 1980 disco classic “Funkytown.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists

At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Justin Timberlake sells 200 songs in deal ‘worth just over $100m’

Justin Timberlake has sold his entire song catalogue in a deal thought to be worth over $100m (£75.5m).The buyers were Hipgnosis Song Management and the private equity firm Blackstone.The deal with Timberlake gives Hipgnosis Songs Capital full control and ownership over his interest in 200 songs that he has written or co-written during his career with the boyband *NSYNC and as a solo artist.As a solo artist, Timberlake sold 88 million copies of his albums globally.The “SexyBack” singer released his latest album Man of the Woods in 2018. The artist has claimed 33 songs on the Billboard 100 since...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best 11th Albums

Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
MUSIC
Variety

Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen Discuss How ‘Because the Night’ Came to Be (Book Excerpt)

Click here to read the full article. To those who know, Patti Smith, pioneering punk poetess and rock star without peer or precedent, requires no introduction. But times change, generations succeed generations, and sometimes the world needs to be reminded of things like “Why Patti Smith Matters,” which is exactly the book that veteran music journalist Caryn Rose published yesterday via University of Texas Press.  Rose, whose work has appeared in Pitchfork, Salon, the Village Voice, Vulture, Backstreets, the Guardian and Variety, explains, “I was eager to take on the formidable task of chronicling Patti Smith’s career because aside from Smith’s own work, the existing scholarship...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch The Rolling Stones play ‘Out Of Time’ live for the first time, honour Charlie Watts in Madrid

More than five and a half decades since it was released, The Rolling Stones have finally delivered a live performance of their 1966 single ‘Out Of Time’. The legendary rockers played in Madrid last night (June 1), kicking off their ‘SIXTY’ tour of Europe and the UK. As its name suggests, the run comes in celebration of the Stones’ six-decade tenure, having officially formed in June of 1962 (they’d perform their first show as The Rolling Stones a month later). The set spanned 19 songs in total, covering nine of the band’s 23 studio albums.
MUSIC
NME

Angel Olsen – ‘Big Time’ review: a vast emotional sweep that recalls the greats

Angel Olsen must have experienced an intense mix of emotions during the creation of her sixth studio album ‘Big Time’. In the months after she came out as gay to her parents, both of them died; she started recording three weeks after her mother’s funeral. Around the same time, she experienced the freedom of her first queer relationship, and the pain of her first queer heartbreak.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Toro y Moi Unveils Short Film Starring Eric Andre, ‘Goes by So Fast’

Toro y Moi, a.k.a Chaz Bear, has officially released “Goes By So Fast: A Mahal Film,” a short film starring Eric André and Chaz that, according to the announcement, “brings the world of Toro y Moi’s seventh studio album, ‘Mahal,’ to life.” The film was in partnership with Dropbox and directed by long-time Toro y Moi collaborator Harry Israelson, written by Sidney Schleiff and Israelson and produced by Ways & Means.
MOVIES
The Independent

Billie Eilish review, Telekom Forum Germany: Acoustic mode does tremendous things for her vocals

Billie Eilish is a restless performer. In her short but meteoric career, she’s been known to pinball around the stage while dressed in the sort of baggy outfit that facilitates free motion. She jumps. She bounces. She ducks. She kneels. A conductor of chaos, the 20-year-old sets the tone for whatever crowd she plays to. So it was worth wondering how the hyperkinetic pop phenom would approach an acoustic live show. The frenzied fans who fixate on her every move tonight prove that Eilish need only wiggle an eyebrow to elicit elation. She returns to Europe in collaboration with Telekom...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Listen to St. Vincent’s psychedelic cover of Lipps Inc’s ‘Funkytown’

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has shared her contribution to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru – a trippy and tantalising cover of Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit ‘Funkytown’. Laden with synthesised strings and horns, with her vocals slathered in digital effects, Clark’s cover makes...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Post your questions for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac’s songs span the full range of human emotion and pop expression, but the chances are that if you’ve danced to one at a wedding, it was written by Christine McVie. Everywhere, Little Lies, Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun – the band’s greatest joie de vivre was invariably channelled by her. And as her solo material is reissued on a new compilation this month, she joins us to answer your questions about her remarkable career – post them in the comments below.
MUSIC

