ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Secretary of State launches website to combat voting misinformation

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzSsl_0fwJaalF00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new website aimed to crack down on election misinformation. The Rumors vs. Reality page addresses concerns over voter secrecy and integrity, saying ballots remain private, even to election workers.

NM AG investigating baby formula price gouging

It also states counting machines are not connected to the internet and the election officials do a mandatory audit to double-check the counts. The SOS says with the primary election one week away, voters should be on the lookout for misinformation.

Additional information about voting in New Mexico – including a list of County Clerk contact information, how to request an absentee ballot, find polling locations, update voter registration information, and more – can be found online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Last day to request absentee ballots for New Mexico primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7. The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Supreme Court allows staggered retention elections for NM judges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled staggered retention elections for judges are allowed under the state constitution. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to stagger terms of certain elected state, county, and district offices. The next year, lawmakers passed a bill staggering elections for district and metro […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AG’s office ordered to pay up after not handing over public records

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay up for failing to hand over public records. Last year, Albuquerque’s former police chief Mike Geier submitted the request to the AG’s office for any reports and communications regarding himself. This was a few months after Geier was fired from the department following […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU researcher asks: How can we make schools safer?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the mass shooting of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, parents, teachers, and even students are considering what could be done to prevent similar attacks. The debate is nothing new, but a New Mexico professor’s research examining opinions on how to address school shootings has recently gotten […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KRQE News 13

Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you didn’t file taxes and still want to collect between $500 and $1,000 of tax rebates or economic relief payments from the state of New Mexico, you’ve got about another ten days to apply. The state’s Tax and Revenue Department announced an extension of the deadline for non-filers Wednesday, pushing the […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Voter Registration#Politics State#Election State#Nm Ag#Sos#County Clerk#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

New Mexico schools urged to upgrade security, ask for mental health funds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, New Mexico’s education leaders are reminding school districts across the state to “tap into available funds” for mental health support services, while also upgrading school safety plans. The message Tuesday comes from the Public Education Department, which says federal relief funds “could […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: FEMA assistance, Evacuations dialed back, Thunderstorms, Fixing intersection, Indigenous art exhibit

Thursday’s Top Stories Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates Family speaks out after fatal shooting at Tucumcari graduation party Jaelen House returns to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Four victims, suspect dead following active shooter situation in Tulsa City of Albuquerque looking for ways to revitalize downtown area Former NFL […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Haven’t gotten your first New Mexico cash rebate? Here’s why

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roughly 600,000 New Mexicans have already received the first of two rounds of economic relief payments from the state. Meant to help pay for high fuel costs and inflationary pressure, the payments, which started going out May 18, have paid out an extra $250 for single tax filers or $500 for joint […]
INCOME TAX
KRQE News 13

Study on mental health needs in eastern New Mexico to be released

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Findings of a behavior health center feasibility study in eastern New Mexico will be presented next week in Portales. The study, conducted in Clovis, Portales, and Fort Sumner, assessed gaps in behavioral health services and gave recommendations to fill those gaps. Findings from that study will be presented to local leaders to […]
PORTALES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM AG investigating baby formula price gouging

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General is investigating possible price gouging on baby formula. The AG’s office says it has received reports of extreme prices amid the nationwide supply shortage. It’s against the law to drastically mark up the price of formula beyond its cost. If you’ve fallen victim, call the AG’s office at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy