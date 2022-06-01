Secretary of State launches website to combat voting misinformation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new website aimed to crack down on election misinformation. The Rumors vs. Reality page addresses concerns over voter secrecy and integrity, saying ballots remain private, even to election workers.

It also states counting machines are not connected to the internet and the election officials do a mandatory audit to double-check the counts. The SOS says with the primary election one week away, voters should be on the lookout for misinformation.

Additional information about voting in New Mexico – including a list of County Clerk contact information, how to request an absentee ballot, find polling locations, update voter registration information, and more – can be found online .

