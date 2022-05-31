Fact Check-Pre-print study did not find COVID-19 vaccines ‘hurt long-term immunity’ to COVID-19 after infection

A pre-print study did not conclude that COVID-19 vaccines “hurt long-term immunity” after a COVID-19 infection, despite a blog claiming otherwise online. A lower level of anti-N antibodies in vaccinated individuals is not an indicator that immune responses are hindered though vaccination, a lead author of the study in question told Reuters.

The blog shared on social media referred to a pre-print (not yet peer-reviewed) study published in April 2022. The headline of the blog reads: “URGENT: The most powerful evidence yet that mRNA vaccines hurt long-term immunity to Covid after infection” (archive.ph/bfEIz).

The pre-print study, published via the pre-print server medRxiv and conducted by researchers in various institutions including Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, analyzed the level post infection of a certain type of antibody known as an anti-nucleocapsid antibody (anti-N Ab) in people who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273 vaccine) compared with those who received a placebo.

The study was conducted before the prevalence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 (here).

The current COVID-19 vaccines do not prompt the secretion of anti-N antibodies, which occurs only after infection from COVID-19. These antibodies recognize a molecule inside the SARS-CoV-2 virus called the nucleocapsid (N). These antibodies differ from anti-S antibodies that combat the spike protein (S) on the surface of the protein. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are based on the spike protein and as such, these antibodies can be present following natural infection and/or after inoculation (here).

The study found that 40% of vaccinated individuals developed anti-N antibodies at a median 53 days post diagnosis, compared to 93% of those in the placebo group.

The blog suggests that because unvaccinated individuals who took part in the study generally gained more anti-N antibodies post-infection than vaccinated people, then the study indicates that COVID-19 vaccines “hurt long-term immunity”.

But the study did not conclude that development of anti-N antibodies is a barometer of immunity, nor did the authors find that the detection of these antibodies indicates whether the vaccines are effective at combating severe illness.

Similarly, the study did not conclude that through developing fewer anti-Ns post infection, vaccines would hamper long-term immunity from COVID-19, a lead author of the study, Dr Lindsey Baden, Vice President of Clinical Research and Professor at the Harvard Medical School, told Reuters.

“When we think about immune responses against SARS-COV-2, there are a variety of immune responses that are important. There are innate immune responses that occur early, we then have adaptive immune responses which is our immune system figuring out a bug and developing a strong immune response so we can get rid of it, be it measles, mumps, rubella … and the adaptive includes both B and T cell responses,” Dr Baden explained.

The B-cell responses secrete anti-N and anti-S antibodies.

“The spike is particularly important because that is what the virus uses to attach to a cell and enter the cell and replicate. It’s the key to unlock the door to get into the cell,” Dr Baden said.

“If you can’t unlock the door to get into the house, it is hard to cause trouble in the house. So that is why the vaccines that have been developed have really been targeting the spike, because that’s sort of the key to getting in and starting the whole replication cycle. And as we know, the vaccines have worked remarkably well in preventing infection and severity of illness. The virus getting into the cell is so central to anything else that can happen and if you’re able to block that, then you block a lot of the pathogenesis or the problems that the virus causes,” he explained.

Meanwhile, there are other responses that occur upon infection. Dr Baden added: “There are other immune responses because the virus has a variety of other proteins like nucleocapsid that when you get infected, you also see those other proteins and develop immune responses to them.”

“That doesn’t mean they are equally important. If you have 10 keys on your key chain, and I have one key on my key chain, who is more likely to get into my house? You have 10 times more keys than I do, but I bet you I’m more likely to get into my house.”

The study aimed to analyze what happens to anti-N immune responses when an inoculated individual has “such a good anti-S response”, Dr Baden said, adding that following infection, if inoculated, “your immune response is so strong that the infection gets cleared so quickly and by doing that, there is less of an immune response to other viral proteins because you have less virus to react to.”

Dr Baden stressed that a greater number of different immune responses did not mean more protection. “More is not better,” he said. “We need to understand which are relevant.”

Reuters previously addressed similar claims pertaining to anti-N antibodies (here).

“Importantly, the anti-S and anti-N antibodies combined do not equal greater immunity against COVID-19,” experts at Meedan Health Desk previously told Reuters in an email.

The experts added that early “viral neutralization” through vaccination might modify the body’s response and limit the subsequent development of anti-N antibodies if infected after vaccination. However, this would not impact levels of immunity.

There are still many unknowns about immunity and COVID-19 variants. More research is being conducted to study protection from COVID-19 vaccines compared to prior infection.

VERDICT

Missing context. A pre-print study did not conclude that COVID-19 vaccines hurt long-term immunity. The detection of greater anti-N antibodies in unvaccinated people post infection is not a barometer of long-term immunity, a lead author told Reuters.

