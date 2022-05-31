Truck crash sends ‘chickens all over the road’ and traps driver, TN officials say

Dozens of chickens lined a Tennessee highway on Tuesday, May 31 after a semi-truck flipped onto its side and trapped the driver inside, officials said.

Most of the birds didn’t survive, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Just after 1 p.m., a tractor-trailer full of chickens was traveling east on Interstate 24 when it veered off the road after hitting a guardrail, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Photos from the fire department show broken and disheveled wooden crates in the median of the highway with piles of dead chickens scattered in the grass.

The driver was pinned inside the cab of the truck and chickens were scattered “all over the road,” according to the release. Drivers called 911, and some pulled over to try to help the driver out of the truck.

First responders spent nearly an hour and a half extracting the driver from the truck in an “exhausting operation,” according to the news release.

The driver was taken to a hospital for what officials believe were non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Meanwhile, a crew from the poultry processing company arrived to help manage the chicken situation. The live chickens were collected, and the dead chickens were removed from the roadway.

