“Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho

I have many fears. The long list includes: heights, the dark, tornadoes, rejection, and most of all...bees. Well, to be more specific, wasps. The way their dangly legs hover while they fly is very scary to me. I shutter thinking about them. I realize bees have a job in nature to pollinize our plants, which then helps in many ways. However, wasps aren't really pollinators. So, is there something we can do about getting rid of them and their dangly legs?

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO