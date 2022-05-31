ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

“Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Have you ever wanted to take what you love and share it on social media to make money?. A workshop in our area could help you learn to do that. Youtube sensation Adam Reader has made interviewing music legends his passion and his job, and he’s coming...

www.kidnewsradio.com

kidnewsradio.com

Warmwater fishing is a fun way to catch lots of fish and maybe your dinner, too

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho is famous for its fishing, and the spotlight often shines brightest on its trout, steelhead and salmon fisheries. While trout are consistently ranked as Idaho’s favorite gamefish, angler surveys have long shown bass rank as a close second. That’s not surprising considering Idaho has abundant and excellent warmwater fish populations, including some world-class fisheries for warmwater anglers.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho charter leaders and parents blast federal proposal

Parents and key leaders of Idaho’s growing charter school sector are pushing back on federally proposed rule changes they say would hinder startup grants for charter schools. Terry Ryan, CEO of charter support group Bluum, and Idaho Charter School Network Executive Director Blake Youde each recently sent letters to...
IDAHO STATE
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

5 Tips To Avoid Wasps In Idaho This Summer

I have many fears. The long list includes: heights, the dark, tornadoes, rejection, and most of all...bees. Well, to be more specific, wasps. The way their dangly legs hover while they fly is very scary to me. I shutter thinking about them. I realize bees have a job in nature to pollinize our plants, which then helps in many ways. However, wasps aren't really pollinators. So, is there something we can do about getting rid of them and their dangly legs?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home in Idaho

Home prices are up, up, up around most of the country, especially in parts of Idaho, more specifically Ada County. Boise is booming, Meridian is skyrocketing and Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell have all continually gone up in home prices. According to Zillow, "The typical home value of homes in Boise...
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm – always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. […] The post Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Eismann Award honors judge who advanced Idaho’s drug courts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court is honoring a judge who led the work to make Idaho one of the first states in the nation with best-practice adult drug court standards. Judge Ronald Wilper received the 2022 Daniel Eismann Award for Treatment Courts in recognition of his...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. Rob and Angie were chosen to be this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat’s facilitators after a highly competitive process. They will be sharing their knowledge in strategic planning, emotional intelligence, relationship development, leveraging talent, opportunity recognition, coaching and change management.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

BLM, Lava Ridge, to offer tour of wind turbine site

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another opportunity to have your voice heard about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project is upcoming, and is the deadline to be involved. On June 15, the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Lava Ridge Subcommittee will be hosting a field tour on the site of the proposed wind turbine project.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho charters receive millions in private financing

Idaho charter schools sought and received nearly $81 million in private financing from one firm alone to start up and stabilize their operations over the last seven months, according to a recent announcement from investment bank Piper Sandler. The company last month announced helping nine Idaho charters receive a portion...
IDAHO STATE

