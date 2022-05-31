“Professor of Rock” coming to Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. Rob and Angie were chosen to be this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat’s facilitators after a highly competitive process. They will be sharing their knowledge in strategic planning, emotional intelligence, relationship development, leveraging talent, opportunity recognition, coaching and change management.
