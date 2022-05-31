ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte schools to start up free summer lunch program Wednesday

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is almost here, and it’s time to think about keeping children healthy and safe while school is out. The Summer Food Service Program is one way to make sure kids eat healthy meals to get...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

More than $400k raised on North Platte Giving Day

Sixty-eight nonprofits received donations and matching funds in the 2022 North Platte Giving Day that raised $423,138 overall. The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust led the way receiving $68,716 from 86 donors on the May 4 event, according to statistics on northplattegiving.org. It was the seventh annual Giving Day...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Teacher of the Year award winners named

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year award winners Thursday. The district employees received their awards May 20 during the foundation’s year-end teacher gathering. The foundation provided the following information about the winners:. » Administrator of the Year is McDonald Elementary Principal Kim...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Fireworks, food, music, Saturday as Yanney Park hosts Hertiage Day

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are coordinating Heritage Day at Yanney Park Saturday. There is not an admission fee for Heritage Day, but a donation is encouraged during the concerts. In case of bad weather, call 4-INFO at...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Construction crews begin excavation for Freddy’s, new Nebraskaland Tire buildings at District 177

Construction activity is picking up at North Platte’s District 177 as the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million transformation marked its first anniversary Wednesday. New Generation Construction workers continued installing outer walls on the top floor of the shopping center’s new four-story apartment-commercial building Friday. Listen now...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Airport Authority board to take up Essential Air Service provider at Tuesday meeting

Debate over replacing SkyWest Airlines as North Platte’s federally subsidized passenger airline will resume at a special North Platte Airport Authority board meeting Tuesday. The five-member board May 23 delayed choosing a preferred Essential Air Service provider in order to seek more information from the three commuter airlines that...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hot housing market hikes Lincoln County valuations

Lincoln County’s 2022 taxable value will be at least 3% higher this year, with scheduled commercial assessment updates and the county’s hot housing market labeled as the main culprits. The latter forced home valuations 7% higher north of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks and 4% higher south of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Despite May rains, west central Nebraska remains in drought

Though May at last brought frequent rainfall to west central Nebraska, it wasn’t enough to lift the region out of drought. May’s 2.98 inches of rain in North Platte exceeded the city’s combined 2.7 inches for 2022’s first four months, according to figures recorded by Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Transporting 11 pounds of meth through Buffalo County nets men federal conviction

LINCOLN — Two California men face federal prison time for delivering nearly 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through Buffalo County on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, Calif., and Abel Perez Valdivia, 37, of Salinas, Calif., both pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth on Jan. 8, 2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tribute to James Taylor among North Platte Concert Association offerings

Tributes to James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel and Chicago, and an a cappella group comprise the North Platte Concert Association lineup this season. The four concerts are scheduled between September and May at the Fox Theater. Season passes are $55 per adult and $125 for families through June 30, according...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Plainsmen top Western Nebraska Pioneers

Will Humphrey pitched four solid innings, and Reese Lipoma and Bryce Zimmerer scored three runs each as the North Platte Plainsmen completed a comeback 11-9 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers with four runs in the eighth. “We battled, competed,” North Platte coach JM Kelly said. “The guys did a...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Crews contain wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
HALSEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man accused of raping minors

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after two 15-year-old girls accused him of rape. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: FTP – Theft (2 counts) 2 warrants: DUS, Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Brittini L. Cohn. Age: 32. 1 warrant: Theft-consolidate offenses $501.00 - $1,499.00. Jeffrey D. Yonkers. Age:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Arnold man who damaged Reed’s Food Center sentenced to probation

Michael Larreau, age 25 of Arnold, appeared for sentencing in Custer County District Court on Thursday morning. In court on April 21, he had pled no contest and was found guilty of a reduced charge of criminal mischief- causing damage in excess of $1,500 but less than $5,000 after a plea agreement had been reached, dropping the felony charges against him. It was also stated that the state would not seek restitution due to Larreau’s inability to pay.
ARNOLD, NE

