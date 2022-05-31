Temperatures hit the 90s on last day of May
East Lyme — The beach and water at Rocky Neck State Park were crowded Tuesday, as temperatures soared.
Temperatures across New London County reached the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service, but will drop with highs expected in the mid-60s on Wednesday.
Aldin Sazovic, Mensur Sazovic, Vivian Bunker and Sophia Gaspard, all of Waterbury, were among those in the water Tuesday at Rocky Neck, playing volleyball. The four are back in the area from college and decided to go to the beach when they had the day off from work.
