ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County, CT

Temperatures hit the 90s on last day of May

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444JdT_0fwJZBmJ00
Sophia Gaspard dives for a ball as friend Vivian Bunker, both of Waterbury, looks on during a game of volleyball Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — The beach and water at Rocky Neck State Park were crowded Tuesday, as temperatures soared.

Temperatures across New London County reached the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service, but will drop with highs expected in the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Aldin Sazovic, Mensur Sazovic, Vivian Bunker and Sophia Gaspard, all of Waterbury, were among those in the water Tuesday at Rocky Neck, playing volleyball. The four are back in the area from college and decided to go to the beach when they had the day off from work.

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

Family spots whale breaching the water south of Groton

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family was greeted with a splash of surprise when they spotted a whale just a few feet away from their boat and they got it all on camera. On Memorial Day, the Jordan family of five were out on their boat near Race Rock, towards the west end of Fishers Island and were met by one of nature’s beautiful creatures, a whale.
GROTON, CT
i95 ROCK

New Milford Moose Photo Comes Days After Warning from CT

A report out of the Patch got the conversation juices flowing Tuesday (5/31/22) on the Ethan and Lou Show. The Patch article states that CT has entered "prime moose sighting season." The basic idea being, if you're going to see a moose in the Nutmeg State, now would be the most likely time. However, the article warns that while moose numbers are up since the 70's and 80's, they are still very low, statewide.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several state parks close after being filled to capacity

(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

I-91 northbound reopens following box truck fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A box truck fire caused I-91 northbound to close in Meriden Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to assist the local fire department with a box truck fire on I-91 northbound in the area of Exits 15-16 in Meriden around 7:17 a.m. Travel lanes were temporarily shut down while the fire […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
East Lyme, CT
City
New London, CT
City
Lyme, CT
County
New London County, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 3 - June 5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend in Connecticut features performances from famous faces Chris Rock and Nick Cannon as well several events to kick off Pride Month. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Chris Rock Takes Over Mohegan Sun Arena. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

‘It is Pretty Bad': Pollen and Allergy Season Pick Up

It’s hard to miss right now: pollen seems to be everywhere. It's a frustrating sight for allergy sufferers. “A lot of the pollen. Driving me crazy. A lot of allergies,” said Sonya Perez of Newington. “It is pretty bad. [Noah’s] eyes get really itchy. A lot of the...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Rocky Neck State Park
Journal Inquirer

Missing Manchester woman found in Connecticut River

A body found Monday in the Connecticut River in Wethersfield has been identified as Manchester resident Sherrian Howe, who had been missing since Dec. 21. • Dec. 21, 2021: Sherrian Howe reported missing. • Dec. 22, 2021: Family last communicated with Howe. • Dec. 28, 2021: Howe’s vehicle and belongings...
MANCHESTER, CT
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of Pride Month and there are parades, festivals, and celebrations across the state!. Head here for a list of other events happening this weekend, including a race along the Farmington River and a family-friendly scavenger hunt!. The Galleries at WORK_SPACE in Manchester...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Whale spotted near Stonington

New Milford schools looking to hire more armed security. Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, talks about how you can save money on your bill as the price of electricity goes up. Updated: 2 hours ago. I-TEAM: State tax on diesel to increase.
STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
New Britain Herald

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Olyvia Lynch, 15. According to police, she has been missing since Wednesday. Lynch has been described as white, standing 5 foot, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Channel 3 Kids Camp canceled for summer

ANDOVER — The Channel 3 Kids Camp announced Wednesday that camp activities are canceled this summer, following the departure of executive director David Meizels. Samuel Broomer, chairman of the camp’s Board of Directors, wrote in a statement that the decision to cancel activities came after the “unavoidable and immediate departure” of the camp’s former executive director, who is not named in the statement.
ANDOVER, CT
Register Citizen

Confused by new highway exit numbers in Middletown area? You’re not alone

MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Transportation’s massive project to renumber highway exits across Connecticut, including two off Route 9, is causing confusion for some motorists. The large-scale project began in 2015, and is expected to be completed by 2029, according to DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan. Some state...
Daily Voice

Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
Eyewitness News

Pedal Cruise Party Boat offers fun on CT shoreline

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

You Heard it Here First: Best Live Music in June

Every month there’s a consistently good amount of live music happening all over Connecticut. Each city ranging from Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, New London and everywhere in between has a few shows happening that can’t be overlooked. With this in mind, here’s the debut edition of “The Good...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Route 12 closed in both directions due to crash

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 12 has been closed in both directions between Slater Street and School Street due to a crash, officials say. The cause of the crash is unknown, but it was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. See our live traffic map here. Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the […]
GRISWOLD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
384
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy