Temperatures hit the 90s on last day of May

Sophia Gaspard dives for a ball as friend Vivian Bunker, both of Waterbury, looks on during a game of volleyball Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

East Lyme — The beach and water at Rocky Neck State Park were crowded Tuesday, as temperatures soared.

Temperatures across New London County reached the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service, but will drop with highs expected in the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Aldin Sazovic, Mensur Sazovic, Vivian Bunker and Sophia Gaspard, all of Waterbury, were among those in the water Tuesday at Rocky Neck, playing volleyball. The four are back in the area from college and decided to go to the beach when they had the day off from work.