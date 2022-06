CHICO, Calif. — As we approach summer, some experts recommend that private well owners inspect their wells. "Every well owner should have their well inspected, but this is even more important for those of us who live in California who are experiencing these long-term droughts because the drought does impact operating wells, and obviously, the wells that have already gone dry," said Ben Frech, spokesperson for the California Groundwater Association.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO