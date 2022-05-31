ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison gas prices up almost 15 cents per gallon in the last week

By Abriela Thiel
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Average gas prices in Madison have risen almost 15 cents per gallon in the last week. Average prices are up 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Madison are now 48.6 cents per gallon higher than...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wortfm.org

Construction at Dane County Airport Leads to Planes Flying Over Isthmus

The main runway at the Dane County Airport runs directly north and south. That means usually, Madison’s north and south sides hear the most plane noise. But over the past week or so, the Isthmus has been hearing that plane noise instead. That’s because the airport is using side runways at different angles, as the main north-south runway undergoes construction and minor maintenance.
DANE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert - On & Off Rain this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rainy weather is back in Wisconsin this weekend. Outside of a spotty shower in the North tonight, Friday appears to be full of sunshine - much like today. The sky remains clear overnight as lows drop into the lower 50s. Friday features highs in the lower...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
ibmadison.com

Large project proposed for East Towne area

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Businesses are opening up at a historic shopping district in Madison after 2 years of various challenges, including record-high vacancies. In May 2020, destruction downtown followed a day of peaceful protests for civil rights. Stores on State St. boarded up as a result, as they also struggled to keep up during the pandemic.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Garbage truck rolls over in Highway 19 crash involving dump truck

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 involving a garbage truck and a dump truck, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a dump truck and garbage truck were involved. An initial report...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Alert Day: Severe Threat trending farther Southeast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. A stalled cold front will be the focus for strong & potentially severe storms this evening. As of Tuesday morning, the severe threat has shifted farther southeast. However, there is still a chance strong storms could form in southern Wisconsin tonight.
MADISON, WI

