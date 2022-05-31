ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for east valley robbery suspect

By Ryan Tisminezky
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store in the east valley. According to police, the suspect entered a business on Monday, May 30 at approximately...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate barricade situation in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday morning in the south valley. According to police, the department received a report of gunfire at a residence in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock, at about 4:41 a.m. Police say that arriving officers learned a male suspect was alone inside the residence and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Barricade at home in south Las Vegas ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours. According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced. Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday. Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
HENDERSON, NV
Nationwide Report

22-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas; Christopher Bustillos arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas while officers arrested 30-year-old Christopher Bustillos, of Ruidoso, for driving under the influence. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on South Jones Boulevard near Harmon Avenue at about 2:25 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#East Valley#Violent Crime#Hispanic
Nationwide Report

Man dead, 3-year-old boy in critical condition after a crash in Las Vegas; Lisa Guerino arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old man lost his life while a 3-year-old boy suffered critical injuries following a DUI crash in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Centennial Parkway approaching Shaumber while a blue 2021 Volkswagen was going southbound on Shaumber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Report: Suspect went 100 mph, caused 2 crashes during Las Vegas police chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was speeding, running red lights and causing multiple crashes as he evaded police in a stolen car, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Christopher Escobar faces multiple charges including DUI, grand larceny and multiple traffic violations after the police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

2 Las Vegas women dead after crash in Needles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two Las Vegas women died in a two-car crash on Monday — neither were wearing seatbelts. The crash occurred around Needles, Calif. which is roughly 22 miles from Laughlin. The CHP report said that the women, driving a Jeep in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a shooting in North Las Vegas over the weekend. North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue around 3:20 a.m. May 28 for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Third Gunman In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting Caught

Third gunman in the Downtown Sacramento mass shooting caught in Las Vegas over the weekend. Mtula Payton, the third suspect from the mass shooting, was located and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI’s criminal apprehension team. “Through their relentless investigation, our detectives developed information that Payton was residing at an apartment complex located in Las Vegas, Nevada,” police said in an announcement Saturday night . “Our detectives relayed this information to Las Vegas Metro Police Department in an effort to apprehend Payton. Las Vegas Metro Police Department worked with our detectives for weeks in an effort to locate Payton.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hell's Angels suspects in court

CCSD rolls out safety alert system pilot program at 9 area schools. The school year just ended and Clark County School District is working on plans to make campuses safer for the upcoming year after numerous violent incidents on school campuses. Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station closed. Updated: 5 hours...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy