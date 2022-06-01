Baton Rouge woman accused of attempting to steal over $3K from employer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities say a Baton Rouge woman accused of writing a series of counterfeit checks against her employer’s business payroll account has been arrested.

According to detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 22-year-old Gabrielle J. Sheppard wrote a $3,442.80 check that appeared to authorize the moving of funds from her employer’s payroll account into her personal bank account.

Detectives say it was March 3 when Sheppard’s former employer told them about this counterfeit check, and others that she’d written.

According to an arrest document, after authorities contacted the bank where Sheppard made the deposit, the act of theft was confirmed.

Earlier this month, EBRSO tried to meet with Sheppard regarding the accusation, but detectives say she dodged their attempt.

Finally, this week authorities apprehended Sheppard and booked her into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft and monetary instrument abuse.

As of Tuesday (May 31), a bond has not been set.

