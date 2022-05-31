ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan Dam, TX

Woman and child die after swimming in Lake Buchanan

highlandernews.com
 3 days ago

On May 29, a woman and a boy died after the two went swimming in Lake Buchanan, according to Llano County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 8:11 p.m....

www.highlandernews.com

