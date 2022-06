OAKLAND -- The curious case of Frankie Montas is becoming one of the stranger storylines of the A's 2022 season. Montas has dazzled throughout the year with a string of dominant performances, much like his limiting of the Astros to just two runs across seven-plus innings on Tuesday night. It’s the runs scored, or lack thereof, by the A’s on days he pitches that is overshadowing his strong efforts, a trend that continued in a 3-1 loss to Houston at the Coliseum.

