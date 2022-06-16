ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Online: Stream Basketball Without Cable

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 14 hours ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The biggest event in basketball is nearing its end, as the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics head into game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

So far, fans have been treated to a great finals series: Game 1 of the Celtics vs. Warriors series saw a massive comeback win by the Celtics, ending in a 120-108 victory over the Warriors, but the Warriors bounced back with a 107-88 win over the Celtics in game 2. This back and forth continued, as the Celtics took game 3 and the Warriors won game 4, until the warriors put themselves ahead by winning game 5.

Today, the Warriors could be crowned champions, should they clinch their fourth win in Boston.

Looking to watch the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals live? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA Finals, including how to watch games on live TV, how to stream the Warriors vs. Celtics game 6 online, and even a few hacks to watch the NBA Finals online for free.

Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals 2022 Dates, Location

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place on June 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, and the series will end on June 19 at the latest.

The Warriors have home-court advantage in this year’s Finals thanks to a slightly better regular-season record, so they’ll return to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, for game 5 (and 7, if necessary). Game 6 will happen at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

If you want to see any of the Finals games in person, pick up tickets on VividSeats.com . The ticketing platform has authentic tickets that are guaranteed delivered to you (either digitally or by mail) before the day of the event.


Buy:
NBA Finals Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals on TV

Looking to watch the Celtics vs. Warriors Finals on live TV? You’ll need ABC, which has exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2022 NBA Finals, or ESPN3, which will simulcast Finals games.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Online Without Cable

Luckily for any cord-cutting NBA fans, there are a few ways to watch the Warriors vs. Celtics Finals live without cable — and even a couple of ways to stream the NBA Finals for free online. By streaming the NBA Finals, you’ll be able to watch Celtics vs. Warriors games on your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

1. Stream Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals on Sling

The cheapest way to watch the Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals online without cable is Sling . With live access to ESPN3, you’ll be able to watch ABC simulcasts of the 2022 NBA Finals games online.

Sling costs just $35 per month , but right now they’re running a special deal that knocks $10 off your first month’s bill. That means you can stream the Celtics vs. the Warriors series for just $25 .


Buy:
Sling Subscription
at
$25

2. Stream Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals on DirecTV Stream

One of our favorite live TV streaming platforms is DirecTV Stream , which is essentially a DirecTV cable package turned into a streaming service. With live access to ABC, DirecTV Stream is a great way to watch the Warriors vs. Celtics Finals online (just be sure to confirm that ABC is offered in your region).

DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 per month , but right now you can get $15 off your first two payments, bringing the price down to $54.99 for the first two months . Better yet, DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial before you pay.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service. For $69.99 per month , you’ll get live access to ABC, letting you watch the Warriors vs. Celtics Finals on any streaming device. fuboTV also offers a generous seven-day free trial , which can be used to watch the Celtics vs. the Warriors online for free for a limited time.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

4. Stream Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals on Hulu + Live TV

Another way to watch Warriors vs. Celtics games online is Hulu + Live TV . The streaming service gets you access to ABC, as well as over 75 other live TV channels. Hulu + Live TV also includes a regular Hulu subscription, Disney+, and ESPN+, all for free. The service costs $69.99 a month , but ends up saving you some money considering all the included streaming memberships.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV Subscription
at
$69.99

How to Watch Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Online Free

If you want to stream Celtics vs. Warriors Finals games online for free, take advantage of the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. If you combine DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial and fuboTV’s seven-day free trial , you’ll get 12 days to watch the Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals for free online.

Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals 2022 Schedule

Ready to stream the Celtics vs. Warriors Finals online? Mark your calendars with the game dates below.

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. in Boston

Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. in Boston

Game 5: Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. in San Francisco

Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. in Boston

*Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. in San Francisco

*If necessary

