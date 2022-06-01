Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Western Terry County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Plains, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Levelland, Denver City, Plains, Sundown, Bronco, Tokio and Wellman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

