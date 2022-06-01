ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

bartlesvilleradio.com

Flood Warning for Verdigris River in Independence

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a flood warning for the Verdigris River in Independence, Kansas until Saturday. According to City of Independence officials, the current forecast has the river reaching 38.9- feet which will cause flooding on Park Boulevard at Sycamore Street and the City Dam. The City will be closing dam access until the water recedes back down below the roadway.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorm
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KWCH.com

Owner of stable fostering more than a dozen animals rescued from flooding near Mulvane

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday. At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home. Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain windy and warm on Memorial Day before a few isolated storms develop during the evening. It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures ranging from the 50s and 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Pictures: Large hail falling across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings roll across eastern Kansas, many KSN viewers are sharing their photos, mainly of hail. Below are reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 9:02 p.m. Latimer – Morris County: Quarter-sized hail 2 WSW of Downtown Wichita: Report of 2.25″ hail Hesston: […]
WICHITA, KS

