For the last 87 years, The Utah Rose Society has flourished in the great Salt Lake Valley. Founded in 1935, Utah Rose Society has been a staple landmark in Sugar House and remains one of the oldest gardens in the entire state. They are also affiliated with The American Rose Society. Elise Hutchings, president of Utah Rose Society and Cindy Crookston, vice president came to Good Things Utah to discuss their gardens and variety of roses.

