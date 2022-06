SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 500-page plus report on reparations from a California task force examines how slavery and systemic racism harmed African Americans. Yet, it does not even include a compensation plan. That report is expected to be presented before lawmakers in 2023. Instead, the report looks at disparities such as housing and education. Reparations discussions followed after 2020’s social unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. “It’s not just about – California being a free state but also how they supported slavery,” said Dr. Martin Boston, a professor of Pan-African and Ethnic Studies at Sacramento State. Post slavery, the report also highlights how...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO