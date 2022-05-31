ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to See Harry Styles Live? Where to Buy Tickets to the Sold-Out Love On Tour

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The 2022 leg of Harry Styles Love On Tour is already shaping up to be a mega-successful jaunt — and it hasn’t even started yet. Last week, Styles added a handful of additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles and, of course, tickets sold out pretty quickly.

For the Stylers who are willing to pay a little more to see the “As It Was” singer live, we rounded up some of the places that you can buy tickets online without spending an arm and a leg.

Currently, tickets for Styles’ 42-date Love On Tour are available at Seat Geek starting at $88 and $91 on StubHub . You can also find passes on Vivid Seats for around $105 and up, depending on location and date of the show.

The European leg of the Love On Tour, promoting Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House , kicks off June 11 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Great Britain. The North American tour kicks off in Canada on Aug. 15 before making its way to Madison Square Garden for a mini-residency that will run from Aug. 20 until Sept. 21 . Styles will perform a string of shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., from Oct. 23 until Nov. 15.

Harry’s House was released on March 20 and went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 with an impressive 521,000 units sold in its first week. In wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week, Styles and his tour sponsor, Live Nation, announced that they will be donating $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund , an educational, research and litigation arm of the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” said Styles. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Looking for gear to celebrate Styles’ new album and wear to the Love On Tour? Be sure to read our list of the best gifts for Harry Styles fans .

Last week's Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles' new LP Harry's House and a chart milestone for Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out...
Harry Styles jumps from No. 10 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 4), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, and for the first time since December 2019, thanks to the massive first-week success of his new LP, Harry's House. The album soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year, surpassing the opening tally of Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big...
Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS' Jimin spend a fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 4), powered by Twitter, with their collaboration "With You." The track holds at the summit with 2.5 million Twitter mentions in the May 13-19 tracking week (down 5%), according to Twitter. The only songs with longer reigns since the list launched last October are BTS' '"Butter" (20 weeks) and SB19's "Bazinga" (seven). BTS claims the next two positions on the chart with "Butter" and its unreleased track "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" (up from No. 7), respectively. BTS announced on May...
Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" is the soundtrack for a new ad for Apple's AirPods with Spatial Audio that dropped on Thursday (June 2). The playful spot cued to the jazzy opening track from Styles' new album, Harry's House, is a bit of a throwback to some of the classic 2003 Apple "Silhouettes" ads of yore, featuring pink, red and blue dancers grooving to the bass-slapping tune along with Styles scatting along as his color-blocked body cycles through a variety of eye-popping hues. Styles requested that Apple donate his artist fee for...
Five Burning Questions: Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Moves Over 500,000 Units in Its First Week

Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites "unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects" as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates. "He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,"...
