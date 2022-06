Some Jones County senior citizens got a chance to Spring Back into Action as a part of a Spring Back Into Action Event held at the Laurel Housing Authority’s Arco Lane site. While many senior citizens have remained confined due to COVID-19 safety measures, this event was designed to get the senior volunteers and senior residents at the housing complex to come out and spring back into action. The activity was coordinated by the Laurel Jones County Council on Aging in partnership with several agencies.

