A Texas bride visited a local pier with her new husband on her wedding day and hauled in a 50-pound black drum while still dressed in white. Eliot Waggoner Granville and Earnie Granville, of San Antonio, were married May 22 in a Port Aransas ceremony officiated by Eliot’s mother. As the reception was winding down, the newlyweds decided to keep the celebration going—by wetting a line at a nearby pier. After a few minutes of losing her bait to fish, Eliot finally got a solid bite.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO