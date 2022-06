ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The gas tax holiday began today and lasts through the end of the year. It's supposed to bring down the price of gas by about a quarter in Monroe and Livingston counties. In counties that didn't waive their portion of the gas tax, your savings should be 16 cents. But News10 NBC viewers have been asking the following question: Will gas station owners pass those savings on to us, as consumers?

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO