Opera San José’s vocal competition is named for the late acclaimed mezzo-soprano Irene Dalis, who founded the company. Greeting the revival of the competition after the pandemic hiatus, OSJ General Director Shawna Lucey said, “The phenomenal talent on display all week wowed judges and audience members alike, and I can’t wait to see where each competitor ends up next.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO