ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, IL

Our Town Westville: Saying goodbye to the high school principal

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNWM0_0fwJSqHH00

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was finals week when we visited the Westville High School Principal. So, there weren’t many students walking the halls, but inside Guy Goodloves’ office he was working hard. Packing up decades worth of memories and achievements in Our Town Westville.

Guy Goodlove, it’s a name almost everyone in Westville would recognize. For more than two decades, he’s been the Westville high school principal.

“You know, when you’re in high school, you don’t hear a lot of kids saying, “hey, I want to be principal.” It just kind of falls in your lap and you run with it,” Goodlove said.

He started at the school in 1995. Just one year in he was offered the assistant principal job. Then in 2000 the principal job, and the rest is history.

“I’ve always kind of been in a leadership position. So, it just worked out just the right fit for me. I enjoy it. I enjoy all the aspects of this job. Working with kids and working with staff,” he said.

He knows a good leader is nothing without good people surrounding them.

“I often say this, I hire good people and I get out of the way,” he said.

That’s the one thing, he said, he’ll miss the most.

“I’m gonna miss the relationships, people, all the friendships that you’ve made through the years through staff. Every time somebody retires that you’ve worked with for 5 years, 10 years, 15, 20 years, and they walk out the door, it takes a piece of ya,” Goodlove said.

But, he knows the school will be in good hands.

“When I walk out of this office, this building will still be well taken care of,” he said. “It’s been a good run, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I love this community, I love everything about it.”

He said some things in Our Town Westville will always stay the same.

“When I come to school every morning, we say the pledge of allegiance, we have a moment of silence, and we always say it’s a great day to be a tiger, and that’ll never change,” he said.

Goodlove isn’t going far. For the past 27 years, he’s been the head football coach, and he’s keeping that title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Garfield School Tribute Attracts a Crowd

Students, staff and alumni from Garfield Elementary School in Danville reflected on memories at that building this (Wednesday) evening as the 119-year-old school prepares to close. Principal Nicole Zaayer noted some families have attended Garfield for generations…. {AUDIO: ‘’Three and four generations of families. I had talked before about my...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Our Town Westville: capturing moments in time

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Johnnie Hull is a mother, a guidance counselor, and a photographer. If she’s not molding young minds in the high school she’s capturing what’s going on in our town Westville. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. “Little snapshot in time,” Johnnie Hull said. For Hull, those words couldn’t […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Garfield Elementary closes after 120 years of education

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the oldest schools in the state has closed after nearly 120 years of teaching students. Garfield Elementary School in Danville held a final celebration of its history on Wednesday. Several former students attended to reminisce about old teachers and friends they had during their time there. Garfield is one […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Announces Excellence in Teaching Awards

The Danville Public School Foundation, in cooperation with the Danville Community Consolidated School District 118, are pleased to announce the 2022 Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards recipients. They are:. Kim Fraser, Danville High School. Erin Bergeron, North Ridge Middle School. Karin Klett, South View Upper Elementary School.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westville, IL
Sports
City
Westville, IL
Westville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
hoiabc.com

Juvenile confesses to puncturing school bus tires in Chenoa in prank

CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
CHENOA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC retrieves books previously discarded in dumpster

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some books from a local elementary school that’s closing have been retrieved after being discarded, according to the Vigo County School Corporation. The books were found in a dumpster at Meadows Elementary, which is being closed due to consolidation. After an outcry from the community spurred on by a local […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Free Summer Meals for Children

Hunger can often be invisible. Help us ensure that no child goes hungry this summer. We have a comprehensive list of places where you can find free meal distribution for kids in the communities of Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and Mahomet while school is out. While many of us may spend...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State offering class on DEI+A training

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois is offering a free class on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility training starting this weekend in Decatur. The purpose of this class is for individuals to “gain knowledge and grow in their understanding of the multifaceted components of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.” MCARI hopes this […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Town#Highschool
WCIA

Bloomington benefit concert for families in Uvalde, Texas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When Marcos Mendez heard that 19 students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School massacre, his heart sunk. Mendez grew up in south Texas, 120 miles away from Uvalde. “It reminded me of my hometown because that’s what my hometown looked like. Those images that you are seeing on TV […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Park District hosting summer film series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District will be showing several films this summer at Hessel park as part of its Friday Night Flix series. The films will be screened on select Fridays starting at dusk. Community members are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy food from on-site food trucks. The Park District […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (6-2-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff baseball on Thursday including Mahomet-Seymour’s 6-1 win over Springfield in the Class 3A Central Sectional. BASEBALL Class 3A Central Sectional: Mahomet-Seymour 6, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illini Union hosts summer quad film series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s time to enjoy popular films in the summer night breeze on the University of Illinois’s wide lawn. The summer film series, hosted by the Illini Union Board, takes place on the Main Quad every Thursday at 9 p.m. throughout this summer. The screenings are free of charge. If it rains, this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Violence Prevention Event on Sat., June 4

(ABOVE) NAACP President Edward J. Butler (left) leading an anti-violence march through Danville neighborhoods. Danville, IL, June 1, 2022 –Danville’s Violence Prevention Task Force is hosting “Community Day 2022” in Garfield Park on Sat., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All community members are welcome.
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute. We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making, and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday. An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Taylorville radio station gives back to community

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville radio station WTIM donated more than $6,000 to the community on Tuesday when it wrote checks to three local nonprofit organizations. The money came from the ticket sales for a banquet on May 6 recognizing the station’s 70th anniversary and fundraiser for the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce. WTIM paid […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pandamonium Doughnuts celebrates Nat. Doughnut Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pandamonium Doughnuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday with giveaways and free doughnuts to customers. The doughnut shop will be raffling off and giving out prizes to customers who walk through their door at 1105 Windsor Road. Prizes include t-shirts, a bag of coffee and a mug, coupons, gift cards, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy