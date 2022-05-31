Here's The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Washington

Why bake salmon in the summertime when you can utilize your outdoor grill? Summer grilling is the way to go, when it’s warm outside and you don’t want to heat up your house. Salmon is fantastic on the grill, as these 15 easy grilled salmon recipes prove. There’s a little bit of everything, from Salmon Citrus Skewers and Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower Rice, to Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Crema and Sesame Chili Grilled Salmon. So the next time you feel like fish for dinner, skip the shrimp, scallops and swordfish in lieu of salmon and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
Comments / 0