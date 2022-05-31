ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Average wait time at Connecticut DMVs drops

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Connecticut gov.: Average wait time at DMV drops to under 20 minutes 00:46

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut residents are spending less time at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The average wait time has dropped to less than 20 minutes for in-person visits.

Gov. Ned Lamont says it's part of his administration's goal to "get folks online and not in line" at the DMV.

"We've done 750,000 online transactions so far this year, 750,000 people that didn't have to take half a day off from work, 750,000 fewer people in a car driving back and forth, and those that have to come in because they're getting their license for the first time ... get a little more personal attention now because it's not as crowded," he said.

The governor says the added options for online transactions will help continue reducing the wait time at state DMV offices.

