South Kingstown, RI

NECBL: Waves look to make a splash in 2022

By William Geoghegan The Independent
Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH KINGSTOWN — Summer arrives at Old Mountain Field next week as the Ocean State Waves return for their ninth season of baseball. The New England Collegiate Baseball League club will open its 44-game slate at Danbury on June 7 before the home opener June 8 in Wakefield. With the makings...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Chariho loses in semifinals to top-seeded MSC

WOONSOCKET — Top-seeded Mount St. Charles scored six goals in the first quarter and beat Chariho High, 17-6, in the Division II boys lacrosse semifinals on Wednesday. MSC (15-1) led 9-2 at the half. Charlie Krause scored three goals and contributed an assist for Chariho. Konnor Perrin had two...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Bears ousted from Class S tournament by Elington

ELLINGTON — Ellington scored six goals in the second half and topped Stonington High, 6-3, in the first round of the Class S boys lacrosse state tournament on Wednesday. The No. 15 Bears (11-8) led 1-0 at the half. Ethan Mahoney, Cam Elenteny and Jake Flynn each finished with...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Golf: Conway's 3-over 38 leads Lions in victory vs. Valley Regional

OLD LYME — Wheeler High's Cameron Conway shot a 38 as the Lions beat Valley Regional, 1-0, in a nonleague golf match on Tuesday. Other scorers for the Lions on the par-35 Black Hall Country Club course were Kieran Boscoe (43), Gavin Arruda (45) and Tyler Signor (48). Valley Regional (3-14) did not have enough players for a team round.
DEEP RIVER, CT
Westerly Sun

Girls tennis: Stonington opens state tournament with shutout of Tolland

STONINGTON — Stonington High won every match in straight sets and beat Tolland, 7-0, in the first round of the Class M girls tennis tournament on Tuesday. In singles, No. 1 Maddie Hamm was a 6-2, 6-2 winner. No. 2 Grace Duggan won 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Maddie Gonzalez prevailed 6-2, 6-0, and No. 4 Mia Lewandowski was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Softball: Chariho eliminated from Division I state tourney by Pilgrim

WARWICK — Pilgrim shut out Chariho High, 10-0, ending the Chargers' season in the preliminary round of the Division I state softball tournament on Tuesday. No. 13 Chariho (5-15) finished with three hits, singles by Emma Kocab, Shea Smith and Kaitlyn Daniels. No. 4 Pilgrim (19-3) will play in...
WARWICK, RI
Westerly Sun

UMass Chancellor Retirement

UMass Amherst Chancellor Subbaswamy announces retirement. University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy says he will retire in a year. He called his time at UMass a privilege in a statement released Thursday. Subbaswamy is credited by the university with helping drive a dramatic rise in the school’s academic profile in his decade on the job. Subbaswamy, a physicist, has degrees from Bangalore and Delhi universities in India and a doctorate from Indiana University. Prior to UMass, he was provost at the University of Kentucky, and previously worked at Indiana, the University of Miami and the University of California, Irvine. UMass Amherst has more than 32,000 total undergraduate and graduate students.
AMHERST, MA
Westerly Sun

URI, UConn, EB partner for work force development

KINGSTON — When the National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology was formed in 2017 as a partnership of the University of Rhode Island, the University of Connecticut and General Dynamics Electric Boat, it created collaborative opportunities in applied research, technology transition and workforce development. “The institute educates individuals for...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Chargers stun Burrillville with 9-inning win in D-II prelims

BURRILLVILLE — Chariho High overcame a late four-run deficit to upset Burrillville, 8-4, in a Division II baseball tournament preliminary-round game that went extra innings Tuesday. Chariho, the sixth seed in Division II-B, trailed 4-0 through five innings before scoring once in the fifth and three times in the...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

Central Falls teen a winner in statewide college scholarship competition

CENTRAL FALLS — The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Central Falls teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Tania Guerrero won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
Westerly Sun

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

DP_Baltimore 0, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B_Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR_Mountcastle (6), Urías (4), Santander (9). SF_Santander (2). IPHRERBBSO. Wells W,2-4620013. Tate100002. Krehbiel110000. Gillaspie110000. Boston. Hill L,1-3476625. Sawamura200001. Brasier241101. Barnes133301. Hill pitched to 2 batters in...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Favorite ways to catch striped bass

We have an influx of Atlantic menhaden (pogies) in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays this week. With all this bait and the perfect water temperature (just over 60 degrees), now is the time to try to catch some striped bass because they have arrived following the bait. Dave Henault of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket names Shea instructor as 2022 teacher of the year

PAWTUCKET — After 19 years in education, Pawtucket’s 2022 Teacher of the Year said she is honored to be recognized among her team of teachers and leaders who “are all in it together.”. Students and faculty surprised Sherrie Belanger with the district Teacher of the Year award...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA

