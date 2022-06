Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Goleta is in the process of refreshing its main website (www.CityofGoleta.org) and Library website (www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org). Staff has been working behind the scenes for the past year with our website vendor Granicus as part of a website credit and is excited to show the Public Engagement Commission (PEC) and the community what progress has been made. We hope you will join us for the virtual PEC meeting on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. to see the updated sites under construction and to provide input on what you would like to see included/highlighted before we go live.

