HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Damage from a storm that caused down power lines led to the death of one woman in Henderson, KY. The downed power lines were reported on the 8200 block of Larue Road in Henderson just after 1a.m. Thursday morning. The road was soon blocked by the The Zion Volunteer Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO