San Marcos, TX

Go Wheels Up! brings awe-inspiring air show to San Marcos

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS — Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! took place at the San Marcos Regional Airport on Saturday, May 28, and featured a Car Show, Air Show and live music festival. This year, the main attraction at the Air Show was a USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II, which demonstrated fast aerial maneuvers...

TexasHighways

Rumble Across the Texas Sky With the Commemorative Air Force’s Fleet of Vintage Combat Aircraft

A hulking green plane lumbers down the runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, then lifts into the sky with a roar. Inside, nine passengers sit on hard metal bench seats, peering out windows as the propellers whirl. Nearly 78 years after leading the 101st Airborne Division as it carried paratroopers to Normandy, France, on D Day, the noisy C-47 curves westward, flying past downtown Austin and soaring over Lake Travis during a 30-minute tour.
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX
Price Center Outdoor Art Gallery celebrated with Garden Party

SAN MARCOS – More than 40 artists, guests, and arts supporters gathered for a lovely garden party celebrating the permanent outdoor art collection in the Price Center’s showcase Garden on May 7. Guests enjoyed a chance to meet with some of the artists behind the works, including the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Quarry Splash Pad now open in Leander for summer season

The Quarry Splash Pad at Williamson County Southwest Regional Park officially opened for the summer season on May 28. It will remain open through Sept. 5, and it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays with the exception of Labor Day. The waterpark, surrounded by natural rock, has sprinklers, fountains,...
Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
LAGO VISTA, TX
Texas Monthly

Wineries, Astronomy, and Caving Beckon in Burnet County

Texas Monthly’s Small-town Travel series explores the culture and history of destinations off the beaten path, offering advice on where to stay, eat, and sightsee. Most visitors to Burnet County, in the Highland Lakes region about an hour northwest of Austin, come for the water. Boating, fishing, and swimming are the main draws on the string of seven turquoise Colorado River reservoirs that wind through this picturesque portion of the Hill Country. It’s easy to pass a perfect summer day splashing in the Devil’s Waterhole at Inks Lake State Park, waterskiing on Lake Buchanan (pronounced “Buck-cannon” by those in the know), or looking for bass and catfish on Lake LBJ. Increasingly, however, there’s plenty to do on land as well. A growing number of wineries, cafes, shops, and even the state’s only mountain bike park with a chairlift all beckon. Between the towns of Burnet (“It’s Burn-it, Durn-it. Lurn-it!,” as the locals won’t hesitate to remind you) and Marble Falls, which are separated by an easy fifteen-minute drive, there are more than enough ways to spend an idyllic weekend here, all while avoiding the crowds that flock to more touristy spots such as Fredericksburg or Galveston.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
AGE of Central Texas hosting inaugural LGBTQ+ Caregiver Conference

AGE of Central Texas will host the inaugural LGBTQ+ Caregiver Conference on Saturday, June 11. Part of the on-going conference series to help family members effectively care for an older adult, the free event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to Noon at the Atria at the Arboretum, located at 9306 Great Hills Trail in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
June Events: Here’s whats happening in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – The month of June is packed with events in the City of San Marcos and surrounding areas for community members to attend. There are many fun events to attend with your loved ones, including the Farmers Market, Bird Hikes, Mermaid Bizaar, San Marcos Flea Market, and many live music events.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX

