Portland, OR

Boy Scouts of America appoints first Black, gay scout executive

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Carroll became a Boy Scout at age...

www.kgw.com

pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Pride flag flies at Vancouver City Hall

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A rainbow-colored flag now flies over Vancouver City Hall. The city raised the Pride flag for the first time this year after leaders both in and out of city government said it was important. “We’re trying to go above and beyond just being welcoming — we...
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

‘Sketchy People’ continues to show the weird of Portland and you could be featured next

If the Humans of New York photo series was, well, sketchier and illustrated, you’d get “Sketchy People.”. It has been a multi-year project by Portland illustrator and comic creator Jack Kent and the sixth volume will be released Thursday, June 2, with a book signing on July 7. The premise is simple, in theory: Kent lives his day-to-day in and around Portland. He draws his inspiration from all the wonderful weird that makes the city what it is.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon Public Schools Can Ban Guns on Campuses, Biden Promises Rockets, and—Finally, BTS in the White House!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! If you're comfortable...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Despite growing backlash, controversial Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite pushback from local mayors, a U.S. senator and golf club members — several of whom have resigned from the club — Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains is scheduled to host a controversial golf tournament June 30 through July 2. It will be the first U.S. stop for a lucrative new professional golf league backed by the financial arm of Saudi Arabia — a country long accused of human rights abuses.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man charged in 2 murder cases in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man previously charged for murder in a Southeast Portland shooting in May now faces charges for a separate deadly shooting in late April. Nathaniel Freeman, 33, was arraigned in Multnomah County court on May 27, according to Portland police. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ny'Cole Lashawn Griffin on April 24.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

A new program meant to help the homeless launches on Portland’s streetcars

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new program on Portland’s streetcars works to prioritize safety while increasing ridership. It’s called the Streetcar Ridership Ambassador Program and it provides support for vulnerable riders. The program is also meant to make riding the streetcar more appealing for people, since ridership has...
opb.org

Western Oregon University appointing new president, former pick backs out

Western Oregon University announced Tuesday that its board of trustees plans to appoint a new university president next week, after they already named a different person president a little over a month ago. The WOU Board had initially appointed Sukhwant Jhaj as the new president last month, but, according to...
PORTLAND, OR

