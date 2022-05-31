Kevin Durant, Warriors' Draymond Green have a difference of opinion on Twitter over Steph Curry's legacy
Kevin Durant is arguing on Twitter because it's another day that ends in...www.sfgate.com
Kevin Durant is arguing on Twitter because it's another day that ends in...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0