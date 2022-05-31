ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant, Warriors' Draymond Green have a difference of opinion on Twitter over Steph Curry's legacy

By Gabe Fernandez
 2 days ago
Kevin Durant is arguing on Twitter because it's another day that ends in...

NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Draymond Green was right: Stephen Curry got double-teamed way more than Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

Draymond Green said Stephen Curry got double-teamed seven times as much as Kevin Durant did in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals. Durant called that “100% false” in his view. Kurt Helin’s assessment of the disagreement was correct: The former Warriors teammates talked out their differences last year. They probably aren’t feuding over something this trivial. Kurt added: “If you’d rather re-litigate who should get the most credit for a championship four years ago, have at it.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Claims The Celtics Would Have Won The 2010 NBA Championship If He Wasn’t Injured: “We Never Lost A Playoff Series When Our Starting 5 Was Healthy."

The Boston Celtics between 2007 and 2012 are considered one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. The Celtics massively upgraded their roster when they traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in 2007, adding much-needed superstar talent to their impressive core of Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Kendrick Perkins. Within their first year together, they were able to win the NBA championship in 2008.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless, And Shannon Sharpe: "My Theory Is That Guys Like Steve, Skip, And Shannon Have Changed The Game For The Worse."

The world of basketball revolves around the players and their exploits on the court, but the fans are often interested in more than that, filling their time with debate shows and other media content after the actual games are over. The world of NBA media has some personalities as colorful as the players themselves, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, for example, have turned themselves into household names with their opinions and debates about the NBA.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
