Anderson, CA

North State Modified Series at Redwood Acres Raceway June 4th

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 season at Redwood Acres Raceway continues this Saturday June 4 for the third time this year. The North State Modified Series makes their first of two stops to the 3/8-mile paved oval for DelReka Distributing Night At The Races. Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will also be racing...

kymkemp.com

Former Chopped Contestant Bringing Fine Dining Experience to Humboldt

Bringing years of Fine Dining experience to new home, Humboldt County, Chef Rochelle H. Burgess aims to elevate the dining scene and unveil her repertoire by launching an intimate pop-up dinner series featuring the finest local ingredients. Moving to Humboldt from Brooklyn, New York, Chef Rochelle operated as a successful...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Goat Strike Force in Redding is back at it

REDDING, Calif. - The Goat Strike Force was munching down on vegetation on Wednesday in Redding at Highland Park, between Mill Valley Parkway and Belvedere Drive. These goat firefighters were munching away at 8.71 acres of vegetation according to the City of Redding. The City of Redding asks everyone in...
REDDING, CA
Garberville Rodeo Parade Entrants Wanted

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Garberville Rodeo Parade is coming up and we’re looking for entries!. Grab the kids, decorate a float and come on out and join the fun Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Entry forms are available at the Chamber office and parade entries are due by June 15th!
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Vaccines Available: Honeydew, Petrolia, Willow Creek, Rio Dell, and Eureka

On Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available in both Honeydew and Petrolia. Vaccines remain readily available and, as always, Humboldt County’s vaccination and testing services are available free of charge. Walk-ins are welcome at all Public Health clinics and some pharmacy vaccination sites. Appointments can also be made at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Man Killed and Eureka Woman Injured When Vehicle Goes off Hwy 299 and Submerges in Trinity River

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on SR-299, east of Rose Road, within Trinity County, proceeding straight at approximately 55 mph. For an unknown reason, the driver [a 61-year-old Eureka man] made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Ford to leave the roadway onto the south shoulder and down a steep embankment. As the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction down the steep embankment, it overturned onto it’s roof on the steep rock embankment, and came to rest submerged in the Trinity River. The passenger [a 39-year-old-Eureka woman] was able to extricate herself and attempted to assist the driver but was unable to. The passenger was able to swim to shore, and passing Kayakers and Rafters were able to pull the driver to the shore where he was later pronounced deceased by arriving medical personnel. The passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was transported by ambulance to Trinity General Hospital for treatment and later released. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Drugs and/or Alcohol have not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor to the cause of this collision.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire at homeless camp in Chico Thursday afternoon

CHICO, Calif. 1:50 P.M. UPDATE – The Chico Fire Department says it has contained a fire at a homeless camp behind Kohl's. Firefighters say the fire burned some vegetation near the homeless encampment but it never threatened any structures. Four engines responded to fire and were able to contain...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to move Comanche Creek trailers and RVs

CHICO, Calif. - Police will start moving trailers and RVs out of Comanche Creek Thursday. According to the settlement agreement, the city doesn’t have to have a place for homeless in trailers and RVs to go, since they already have shelter. The city hasn’t started going through and meeting...
CHICO, CA
kgoradio.com

Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail

A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Grocery prices now rising with high gas prices

REDDING, Calif. - The high price of gas is costing you more than just what you pay at the pump. The sales manager at Kent's Meats and Groceries says the high gas prices force them to charge higher fees to its customers. According to AAA, the average price in California...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Drought heavily affecting rice farmers’ fields

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a normal year, Don Bransford gets 75% of his water supply for his crop from Shasta Lake. “Typically, you would see a green carpet of rice just emerging from the water right now, but because we have no supply of water right now, it’s just bone dry,” Bransford said. This […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Greenville Fire in South Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters say the forward progress of the Greenville Fire in South Oroville has been stopped. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire is 50% contained. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire burned 3-4 acres. Butte County CAL FIRE is also at the scene. The fire is...
OROVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
LAYTONVILLE, CA

