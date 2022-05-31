Central Florida law enforcement kicks off Pride Month with Safe Space Initiative meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. — June is Pride month and on Tuesday, local law enforcement talked about efforts to make our community a safe, welcoming place for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.

Liaison officers from the UCF Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department discussed the Safe Place Initiative.

The agencies have teamed up with downtown businesses to expand the initiative, so community members can easily find places of support and assistance.

The mission of the OPD Safe Place Initiative is to provide the LGBTQ community with safe places throughout the city that they can turn to if they are the victims of a crime.

The program provides decals to city facilities, businesses and other organizations for them to post as a symbol of safety for the victims of LGBTQ crime.

“When they see that sticker, they’re going to know they are being supported, which is very important when they are trying to report a crime or get the assistance,” said Orange County Sheriff Lt. Brandon Ragan. They’re not going to be judged, and the person on the other end is going to help them reach out to law enforcement to help us get there.”

All three agencies have their own safe place programs that can be found on their websites, if you would like to learn more about them.

