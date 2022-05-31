ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Awards HQ May 31: ‘The Daily Show’ Installation; TikTok’s Emmy Submission; Hulu’s Free FYC Goodies; Netflix’s FYC Space; More!

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is May 31, 2022, which means it’s now 16 days until Emmy nominations-round voting begins on June 16 and 27 days until Emmy nomination round voting ends on June 27. From there, it’s 42 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12; then 73...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Renews Hit Dark Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has renewed Bill Hader's dark comedy series Barry for Season 4 at HBO and HBO Max. Variety confirmed Thursday that the network officially greenlit the hit series for an eight-episode fourth season to be directed by Hader, who co-created Barry alongside Alec Blerg. Barry Season 4 will begin production in Los Angeles in June. A potential premiere date has not been announced for the season, which was renewed just four weeks into the hit series' third season.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Television Academy Eliminates ‘Hanging Episode Rule’ From Emmy Competition

The “hanging episode rule” has been hung out to dry. The Television Academy’s Board of Governors has eliminated the rule beginning with next year’s 2023 Emmy competition. As currently in use through this year’s competition, the “hanging episode rule” currently allows a series (including limited or...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

George Shapiro, Producer and Manager of Jerry Seinfeld and Andy Kaufman, Dies at 91

Click here to read the full article. George Shapiro, producer and longtime manager of Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Reiner, Andy Kaufman and other comedy stars, died May 26 at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 91. Shapiro was co-founder and partner in Shapiro/West Associates, the prosperous talent management banner that helped assemble the mammoth NBC hit “Seinfeld” and numerous projects for Andy Kaufman. More recently, Shapiro served as executive producer of the Crackle/Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” hosted by Seinfeld. A vivacious personality, Shapiro was known for his long relationships with clients and for his infectious enthusiasm for the business...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Hulu Is on Sale For Just $1 a Month—Here’s How to Save Over 85% Off Before the Deal Ends

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, PEN15 and Only Murders in the Building, you may be curious about Hulu’s free trial and how else to subscribe to the service at no cost. Hulu, which launched in October 2007, is a streaming service with more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies. As of 2021, the service has more than 42.8 million subscribers, which makes it one of the top six streaming platforms in the United States, alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now The name Hulu...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Daytime Emmys Snub Ellen DeGeneres in Her Final Season of Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres will not have the opportunity to add another Emmy to her shelf for the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series was not nominated for the Daytime Emmys' Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for the first time in 18 years. DeGeneres was also snubbed in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Here's What We Know So Far About Celebrity Jeopardy!, Including the Likely Host

When ABC announced its fall 2022-2023 lineup of shows on May 17, one of the most exciting new shows for the alphabet network is a new primetime Celebrity Jeopardy! The annual weeklong Celebrity Jeopardy tournaments of the ’90s—and hilarious fodder for Saturday Night Live spoofs—that have become more sporadic in recents are coming back as an all-new, high-stakes Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC’s Sunday night lineup. The game show will debut along with the return of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Trevor Noah
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Hulu#Free Fyc Goodies#Fyc Space#Nbc#Awards Hq#Apple Tv#Fx
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Had To Fight To Keep Show’s Racy Elements

When Sons of Anarchy debuted in 2008, it was notably one of the most violent and racy series on TV. With a rating of MA, it pushed just about every limit there was on cable television, and that seemed to make fans happy—which was proven with five Primetime Emmy Awards. But behind the scenes, trouble was brewing between major players who disagreed on how far was too far when it came to shock value.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok to Launch Subscription Comedy Docuseries With Pearpop

TikTok is launching a subscription comedy series, hosted by the creator Jericho Mencke, that will stream exclusively on the company’s live video platform. In the series, Finding Jericho, Mencke will host comedic interviews with a range of characters — including a clown from Craigslist — as he explores broad themes like laughter, hobbies and confidence. The show is produced by Pearpop, the creator content and collaboration platform co-founded by Cole Mason, Spencer Markel and Guy Oseary. Pearpop executives Zack Bernstein and Austin Sokol, as well as Mencke, serve as executive producers.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: How TikTok Creators Anna Sitar and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 1 Finale Jumps 87% With Delayed Viewing, AMC+ Audience Up 61% From Premiere

Click here to read the full article. The midseason finale of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” grew 87% with three days of delayed viewership, according to Nielsen’s Live + 3 data. The May 23 episode, which is the conclusion of Part 1 of the “Breaking Bad” prequel’s final chapter, drew 2.2 million viewers including its initial linear airing on AMC, plus three days of mostly DVR viewing. According to AMC, viewership via streamer AMC+ was up 61% over the Season 6 premiere, and “Better Call Saul” currently stands as the top acquisition driver in the history of the...
TV SERIES
defpen

HBO Renews ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ For A Fourth Season

HBO has made the call to bring back A Black Lady Sketch Show for a fourth season. “Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” Amy Gravitt of HBO told Deadline. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds...
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Talk Podcast: Who Is In Front For The Drama Series Emmy – ‘Succession’, ‘Squid Game’, ‘This Is Us’, ‘Yellowstone’ Or A Big Surprise?

Click here to read the full article. The tight race for one of Emmy’s most prestigious categories, Outstanding Drama Series, is the topic for this week’s edition of Deadline’s podcast, TV TALK.  Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond and Deadline TV critic Dominic Patten go at it in trying to make sense of the contenders, and who may have the edge – or not. Also, Dominic speaks to The Dropout creator Elizabeth Meriwether and the Elizabeth Holmes-based Hulu miniseries’ stars Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews at our recent Contenders TV event on the Paramount lot. Listen here: Last year the winner was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy