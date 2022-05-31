ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

West MI man works to restore ‘Downton Shabby’ in England

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native who made a name for himself in Hollywood is now producing a new project.

Hopwood DePree is renovating a 50,000 square foot English castle that’s been in his family for 600 years. He wrote about restoring Hopwood Hall in a new book called “Downton Shabby.”

The book details his discovery of the estate, years after listening to his grandfather’s stories about a castle in England. He assumed they were just fairytales. But as he was researching his family heritage, he came across a photo of Hopwood Hall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H3WM_0fwJP1p200
    A photo of “Downton Shabby,” a book written by West Michigan native Hopwood DePree.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVP13_0fwJP1p200
    A photo of “Downton Shabby,” a book written by West Michigan native Hopwood DePree.

A trip to Middleton, England to see the estate in person prompted him to begin fundraising efforts to try and restore the hall to its former glory.

He made the move to England full time a few years later, determined to bring Hopwood Hall back to life.

Hopwood will hold a book signing and talk at Schuler Books on 28th Street in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. The event is free but you need to preregister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6PsM_0fwJP1p200

You can find more information of the renovation progress at hopwoodxiv.com . You can also check out his YouTube channel .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Storms cast a tornado-like shadow in West Michigan's sky

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There's something inherently spooky about shadows, like when they take on the appearance of an unexpected stranger at the door, or worse yet, a massive twister in the sky. That's what happened in Constantine, Michigan early Wednesday when nearby storms accompanied the rising sun. The optical...
CONSTANTINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Fulton Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
The Flint Journal

Two donut shops in Michigan make Yelp’s top 100 list

Two Michigan donut shops are receiving some national attention after making it onto Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list. Avon Donuts in Pontiac and Cindy’s Donuts & Ice Cream in Kentwood are both in the top 50 on the new list for 2022. To create this year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#England#Book Signing#West Mi#Downton Shabby#Schuler Books#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc25news.com

Shooting near Hope College in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich - UPDATE: Lockdown ha been lifted. According to Hope College's Twitter account a shooting has occurred near the University. The College says the shooting occurred near 16th and College. The suspect is not in custody. The NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV is reporting two people have been...
HOLLAND, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: This is the Most Underrated Restaurant in the State

Local restaurants are always such a special experience. During the pandemic, so many local restaurants shut down, which broke my heart, but thankfully, now I’m seeing a bunch of new, local eateries popping up across Michigan on a regular basis. Each town as their big, favorite local restaurants that...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Man Hits Lotto Jackpot Twice in one Month at Kalamazoo Restaurant

After winning two different lottery jackpots in Kalamazoo, this Allegan County guy may be the luckiest man alive. On April 20th, 2022 a 33-year-old man was on top of the world after learning he won $95,000 in the Club Keno The Jack game at one of the Kalamazoo Main Street Pub locations. As if that wasn't enough, less than a month later the same guy played the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash in the same restaurant and won $1.27 million. According to ABC 12 News, the lucky Michigander could not believe he won,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gull Lake Distilling Co. offers seasonal spirits, expansive beer garden

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — When Lindsey and T.J. Koch decided to open Gull Lake Distilling Company a few years back they hoped that they would be able fill a void in the region. “Obviously there’s a lot more breweries around Kalamazoo than there are distilleries. Breweries are kind of a dime a dozen these days,” Lindsey Koch said. “And while distilleries are starting to pop up more and more across the state, we wanted to bring a distillery to the community with a real beer garden atmosphere.”
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy