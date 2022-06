Ronald Jay Slagh, age 69, of Holland, went through the door to his Heavenly home to meet his Lord and Savior Friday, May 27, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett. Ron was a long-time member of Beechwood Church where he served as elder, deacon, and on the executive team, helped start the out-door worship service, was on the committee to place the large screen in the sanctuary, and was part of Steven’s ministry and Ron and his wife Gail participated in the donut program.

