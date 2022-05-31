ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is National Treasure 3 Happening With Nicolas Cage? Jerry Bruckheimer Offers Update

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Do you remember Disney’s National Treasure ? It was the 2004 historical adventure film starred Nicolas Cage, Diane Krueger, and Justin Bartha as treasure hunters who search for history’s lost valuables. It spawned a sequel three years later, and a third film was expected. But since then the production has seen so many delays , making the threequel feel like an impossibility. Well, if you’re still wondering about its status and whether Cage will star in it, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has offered an update.

A few years ago, it was announced that National Treasure 3 is back on track , but not much has been said since. A fan recently asked Jerry Bruckheimer (on a Reddit message board) if he planned on working with Nicolas Cage again anytime soon. And the veteran producer provided a response that's sure to get people excited:

Absolutely. I love Nicolas. He's a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure.

There have been a number of theories as to why National Treasure 3 never made it past the planning stages. Nicolas Cage believed it was because of the reception to his mainstream films didn’t like Ghost Rider , The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Drive Angry. The latter two received mixed reviews from critics, while the first was received negatively. However, Nicolas Cage's latest movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was, at one point, rolling with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that he does still have some strong performances in him.

The Disney franchise’s director, Jon Turteltaub, felt the studio was wrong to shelve the threequel. Considering the first movie grossed over $350 million at the box office and the sequel grossed $459.2 million, it seemed as though audiences were enjoying the adventure series.

Others speculate that the movie's failure to reach theme park status is a reason for the film failing. Disney never figured out a way to incorporate it as into the theme parks as it did the Pirates of the Caribbean and Marvel franchises. Honestly though, there are plenty of ways it could have been brought to the Disney parks .

But it's great to hear that things are a go now. And on top of that, a National Treasure TV series is in the works at Disney+ . Bruckheimer says that the series has a younger cast compared to the film franchise, meaning it'll likely have a different vibe. The series has a heavy hitter in the form of Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a treasure hunter who lives by her own code. Not only that, bu OG cast member Justin Bartha is returning and will reprise his role comedic sidekick Riley Poole.

It's been a long road, but the future appears to be bright for the Nicolas Cage-led franchise. Jerry Bruckheimer has delivered some major blockbusters in the past, so I'm hopeful that he and Cage can produce something that stacks up to the first two movies. And while you wait for the third installment, you can stream those two flicks with a Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise on Why ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Would “Never” Go to Streaming and Why He Does His Own Stunts

Tom Cruise still goes to the movies — “I put my cap on,” he said — and he wants audiences to keep going, too. Prior to Top Gun: Maverick making its Palais debut at the Cannes Film Festival,  Cruise sat down for what was billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch in the festival’s 1,000-seat Debussy Theatre, which was packed with apparent Cruise aficionados.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Touch Down in Cannes With Fighter Jets, Surprise Palme d'OrHow Kinostar Has Been Turning Niche Audiences Into Big Business for 25 YearsCrypto Craze Hits Cannes...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Justin Bartha
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#National Treasure 3#Rotten Tomatoes
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
Variety

Dolph Lundgren: Amber Heard Was ‘Terrific’ and ‘Very Kind’ on the ‘Aquaman 2’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Amber Heard on the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel, officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial revealed that Heard was almost replaced on the “Aquaman” sequel and that her role in the film was significantly cut back, but Heard remained in good spirits on the film’s set, according to Lundgren. “She was great. I worked with her on the first ‘Aquaman,’ now the second one. We shot last fall in London,” Lundgren recently told Redline...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
104K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy