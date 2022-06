Whenever Loretta Foreman would see acquaintances at the grocery store, they always asked her the same question: ”Loretta, when are you opening it again?”. ‘It’ was referring to the Country Emporium, a tea room and antique store that operated in Central from 1984 to 2012. A decade later, the shop has finally been reborn. The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room held its grand opening this past Friday, serving Capital Region residents a new spot to enjoy teas and desserts in a cozy setting.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO