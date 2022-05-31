ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Former ICC pitcher continues to dominate for Louisiana Tech

By Jon Sokoloff
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

WacoTrib.com

Former Louisiana Tech QB Luke Anthony joins Bears

Baylor has added former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony as a walk-on to the 2022 roster, giving the Bears some veteran depth following the transfer of senior Gerry Bohanon to USF. Anthony didn't play in 2021 after suffering a leg injury late in the 2020 season. He was named Conference...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Burroughs: “They have found their mojo.”

Dressed in an array of various jerseys from some of their favorite sports teams, the Louisiana Tech baseball team loaded the bus Wednesday afternoon at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park and departed for Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will call Austin home for the next five days as the...
AUSTIN, TX
KTAL

Retired Shreveport homicide detective named Grambling State University Police Chief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
GRAMBLING, LA
96.5 KVKI

A Movie Filmed in Shreveport is Winning International Awards, Acclaim

A movie that was filmed right here in Shreveport is receiving international awards, including at the Cannes World Film Festival!. The Five Priests, a movie written by Chris Lyon and Chris Charles Scott III, as well as directed by Scott, is receiving critical acclaim internationally. In fact, it's reached final top-four status in the category of Best Spiritual Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bayoubrief.com

Tilly Snyder Is Missing Again

When an editor for Wikipedia decided to permanently remove the entry for former Alexandria Mayor John K. “Tilly” Snyder late last month, he affixed a note explaining that the page was “presumptively deleted” because one of its authors, Billy Hathorn, had been banned seven years prior for repeatedly violating the online encyclopedia’s terms of standards. In fairness to the editor, it is understandable why someone who had likely never heard of Snyder would presume the story about his life was fabricated or plagiarized. Without question, Snyder certainly meets Wikipedia’s criteria for inclusion; a person must have achieved a level of public “notoriety” to qualify, and Tilly Snyder was nothing if not notorious.
kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
#Icc#Louisiana Tech Athletics
K945

$4.9 Million Expansion Bringing Lots More Jobs to N. Louisiana

It seems like the first half of 2022 is all about jobs! More and more big corporations are setting up shop, or expanding their already-existing facilities - either way, this means good news for Louisiana job-seekers!. According to a report from Business Report, a North Louisiana industrial facility is planning...
SHREVEPORT, LA
24hip-hop.com

Meet Dee Ross – The Houston Based Rapper Who Has Started His Record Label “Foreverreal,” Where Various Artists Have Joined Him

Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
Baseball
bossierpress.com

Our eye is on the prize – a new four-lane bridge

There has been a lot of talk recently about a new bridge for LA 511, which is currently the Jimmie Davis Bridge. And, rightfully so. Bossier Parish is continuing to be an outlier in North Louisiana as it grows with economic opportunities and residents alike. But this discussion is really about more than infrastructure. It’s about opportunity and connection.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Downtown Ruston. The single-day event will span from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. and feature 10+ hours of live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats, and more fun for the whole family.
RUSTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

The Port welcomes new tenant with groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado

Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
EL DORADO, AR

