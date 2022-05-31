Former ICC pitcher continues to dominate for Louisiana Tech

Baylor has added former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony as a walk-on to the 2022 roster, giving the Bears some veteran depth following the transfer of senior Gerry Bohanon to USF. Anthony didn't play in 2021 after suffering a leg injury late in the 2020 season. He was named Conference...
Dressed in an array of various jerseys from some of their favorite sports teams, the Louisiana Tech baseball team loaded the bus Wednesday afternoon at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park and departed for Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will call Austin home for the next five days as the...
WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning. According to online arrest reports,...
GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
A movie that was filmed right here in Shreveport is receiving international awards, including at the Cannes World Film Festival!. The Five Priests, a movie written by Chris Lyon and Chris Charles Scott III, as well as directed by Scott, is receiving critical acclaim internationally. In fact, it's reached final top-four status in the category of Best Spiritual Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education announced the finalists for the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards during the 2022 Teacher Leader Summit. Two of the 18 finalists are from the ArkLaMiss area. Ouachita Parish’s Jaimie L. Mosley...
When an editor for Wikipedia decided to permanently remove the entry for former Alexandria Mayor John K. “Tilly” Snyder late last month, he affixed a note explaining that the page was “presumptively deleted” because one of its authors, Billy Hathorn, had been banned seven years prior for repeatedly violating the online encyclopedia’s terms of standards. In fairness to the editor, it is understandable why someone who had likely never heard of Snyder would presume the story about his life was fabricated or plagiarized. Without question, Snyder certainly meets Wikipedia’s criteria for inclusion; a person must have achieved a level of public “notoriety” to qualify, and Tilly Snyder was nothing if not notorious.
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
It seems like the first half of 2022 is all about jobs! More and more big corporations are setting up shop, or expanding their already-existing facilities - either way, this means good news for Louisiana job-seekers!. According to a report from Business Report, a North Louisiana industrial facility is planning...
Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Monroe, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bossier Parish agreed in mid-May to join three other local public bodies to help keep the old Jimmie Davis bridge clean once the structure becomes a linear park with the construction of a new bridge over the Red River. Police Jury members voted unanimously to approve a Memorandum of Understanding...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It likely will be February 2023 before Amazon starts hiring workers for the fulfillment center that it’s building in Shreveport. That’s because it’s liable to be May 2023 before operations begin at the facility. And that, Mayor Adrian Perkins told KSLA News...
There has been a lot of talk recently about a new bridge for LA 511, which is currently the Jimmie Davis Bridge. And, rightfully so. Bossier Parish is continuing to be an outlier in North Louisiana as it grows with economic opportunities and residents alike. But this discussion is really about more than infrastructure. It’s about opportunity and connection.
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Chapter of the NAACP has invited the public to attend a BBQ Party for a Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Burkhalter Field in Winnsboro, La. For more information contact Emma Blackshire at (205)-613-7079 or […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Downtown Ruston. The single-day event will span from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. and feature 10+ hours of live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats, and more fun for the whole family.
Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A patient at St. Francis Medical Center says she’s being transferred to Glenwood to have her pacemaker procedure. She says she was told it was due to the shortage of contrast dye and the medicine is used to do scans, detect cancer, and heart procedures.
The June/July issue of Southern Living magazine includes a feature about, “five historic homes with some of the prettiest views in Mississippi,” and they’re all in Natchez. The story, “The Porches of Natchez” features the owners and famous façades of Linden, Marjorie Feltus Hawkins and the late...
Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
Comments / 0