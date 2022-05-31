Severe Weather Statement issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Okeechobee; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands This product covers East Central Florida **TROPICAL STORM WATCHES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 590 miles southwest of Fort Pierce FL - 21.8N 87.4W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located near the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, continues to move slowly northward late this evening. The developing system is forecast to turn northeast and become a Tropical Depression late tonight or Friday morning. The system is then expected to become a Tropical Storm and continue to move northeast at a faster forward speed across the southeast Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to move northeast across the southern half of the Florida peninsula Saturday into Saturday evening. The primary hazard for east central Florida at this time is the potential for flooding rainfall with this system as it draws closer to the area. Rainfall totals may reach 4 to 6 inches across portions of Okeechobee county and the Treasure Coast Friday night through Saturday night. Any deviations in the track toward central Florida or a slower motion would elevate the heavy rainfall further north across the area. As the system moves toward the southern Florida peninsula Saturday into Saturday night the frequency of showers and squalls will increase with the potential for gusts to tropical storm strength in heavier squalls near where the center tracks across the state and in any stronger outer rainbands. The strongest winds are expected to occur late Saturday into Saturday night on the current forecast track. With the current forecast track and intensity of the system, storm surge is not expected for east central Florida. However, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out across the area. Residents and visitors should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and information regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone One as we head through the upcoming weekend. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast counties. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having limited impacts possible across Brevard and Osceola counties. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts mainly south of Orlando. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
