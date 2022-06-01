ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I'm Looking for Justice for My Son': Slain Alexandria Teen's Father

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief
NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of an Alexandria City High School student who was stabbed to death last week is frustrated no one has been arrested and the lack of information he’s getting from police. In the Mejia family’s apartment, they hoped it would be a time of celebration as 18-year-old...

TextLots
1d ago

Unimaginable the pain & suffering the father is going through but I hope two things for him. 1. It may seem unbearable but let the police uninterrupted complete their investigation. Let them report back to you when information can be disclosed. Without a complete investigation there will be no conviction & no justice. 2. Please attend your sons graduation in his behalf. Unbearable as it will be we can imagine that you're son's graduation & recognition of his accomplishments would have made him proud. God bless 🙏

Phyllis Spruill
1d ago

My condolences to the family It’s so sad that kids don’t know the seriousness of life that you can not give it back once you take a life and how quickly you can get off the path of going into the wrong direction I hope this will be a wake up call to the young people

Helena Bertrand
1d ago

I'm the mother of the slain Alexandria teen who was shot back in Feb. if anyone knows how I can reach this father directly, could they pls help me with that?

