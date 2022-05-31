Congressional party primaries election set Tuesday, June 7

Franklin County voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 7 for party primaries to cast their ballots in deciding who will vie in November’s general election to represent them in Congress. On the Democrat Party ticket, incumbent U.S. Rep. Benny Thompson, who has served in Washington since 1993, will face off against challenger Jerry Kerner. The Republican ticket for the seat will feature a four-candidate race between Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson. Polling stations county-wide will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday. Franklin County Circuit Clerk Warren Walker reminds area residents that absentee voting is currently under way for these races at his office in the courthouse on Main Street in Meadville. Absentee balloting is being conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily through Friday and the circuit clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 4. After in-person and absentee votes are counted next week, Walker said any run-offs — if necessary — would take place on Tuesday, June 28. The boundaries for Mississippi’s four Congressional districts were redrawn earlier this year by the Legislature with Franklin County being moved from the Third District to the Second District. Judicial races for chancery and circuit courts and the state’s Court of Appeals will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election ballot along with congressional candidates advancing from next week’s party primaries. For additional information on the upcoming election or casting an absentee ballot, contact Walker by calling 601-384-2320.